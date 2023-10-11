Skip Launches Latest Evolution of Wearable Tech Designed for Your Messiest Eats

Skip debuts the GameTime Tarp to enhance the at-home viewing experience, available to win through Exclusive Order. Shoot. Win. Contest!

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes , Canada's only homegrown food delivery network, is gearing up for another exciting NHL® season, delivering meals, groceries and more from coast to coast. As the official food delivery app of the NHL® since 2021, Skip has always been committed to delivering game day favourites and enhancing the viewing experience for fans at home.

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers® sporting the Skip GameTime Tarp (CNW Group/SkipTheDishes) Olympic Champion, Marie-Philip Poulin sporting the Skip GameTime Tarp (CNW Group/SkipTheDishes)

In a recent survey* of hockey fans, Skip found that over 70%* of fans like to chow down while watching the game. As a Canadian brand, Skip knows hockey as well as they know food delivery - which is why they understand that you can't risk missing a minute of the action due to a mid-game spillage situation.

As Canadians gear up for their game day viewing experience - Skip continues to lead the way in In-Active Wearable Tech to protect fans from a potential game day catastrophe - worse than missing a short-handed, game-winning goal. In 2021, Skip introduced the iconic Playoff Pants, which featured comfortable stretchy pants with built-in napkins to wipe away sauces and mess. This NHL® season, Skip is proud to introduce The GameTime Tarp to combat messy food casualties - talk about a win.

Made with absorbent fibres, the Skip GameTime Tarp is an all-purpose fashion item that includes a towel-lined front pocket for any snacking need. To bring this functional fashion-forward piece to life, Skip re-enlisted Canadian fashion designer, Izzy Camilleri to develop this evolution with fans, gamers, and multi-tasking eaters in mind.

"As a Canadian company we're constantly reimagining the at-home hockey viewing experience and the ways we can elevate it," says Phil Sylver, Head of Creative, Brand & Content at SkipTheDishes. "The GameTime Tarp is a testament to our team's understanding of true fandom, and how Skip can make these moments even more fun".

Skip's GameTime Tarp hits the big screen

To showcase the GameTime Tarp - Skip partnered with Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers®

forward, and Olympic Champion, Marie-Philip Poulin to demonstrate its function and capability in their newest ad spot set to air on October 14th. Skip also tapped the directing duo, The Jerk Store, out of The Deli, to return to direct the sequel to Playoff Pants. Skip's integrated NHL marketing strategy also includes TV spots on both conventional and in-game broadcasts, in-arena brand presence across Canada, and a wealth of digital activity across social media, online video, and more.

Skip's launches Order. Shoot. Win. contest with great prizes to be won this Fall

Hockey fans will have the chance to win their very own Skip GameTime Tarp by participating in the Order. Shoot. Win. contest this fall through the Skip app. With every order, Skip customers will be prompted to take their shot at winning a variety of prizes, including Skip's exclusive GameTime Tarp, Skip and NHLShop.ca gift cards, and a $5,000 all-expense paid trip to the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Weekend in Toronto. Hockey fans can keep their eyes out for exclusive deals on Skip all season long!

To elevate the viewing experience even further, Skip surveyed Canadian hockey fans to find out their favourite game day eats. Their snack of choice? Wings of course - with 82%* of fans choosing wings as their hockey viewing go-to.

Of those who opt for chicken wings as their go-to game day snack - 61%* consume at least 1.5 pounds of wings in a seating. This past hockey season, Canadians ordered an astonishing 13 million chicken wings across the Skip network!

Introducing a Boston Pizza and Skip menu exclusive: Double Overtime Wings

Committed to delivering more of what Canadian hockey fans love this season, Skip has also teamed up with Boston Pizza to introduce 'Double Overtime Wings' - a double order of Boston Pizza's famous chicken wings with 3 times the sauce - available exclusively on Skip!

Ahead of the puck drop, fans can place their order for Double Overtime Wings through the Skip app or website on October 11, 2023, and Order. Shoot. Win. this NHL® season with Skip!

*These are the findings of a survey conducted by SkipTheDishes from September 22nd to 25th, 2023 among a representative sample of 1,504 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

