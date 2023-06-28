Skip is Giving Every Canadian $0 Delivery this Summer through the First-Ever Hot Deal Summer Pass, with No Sign-up Fees or Subscription Costs

Skip is also launching a season of sizzling offers with their first-ever Hot Deal Summer Event, giving away exclusive offers and hot deals all summer long, kicking off with a free McDonald's Big Mac June 30 - July 2

WINNIPEG, MB, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Just in time for the weather to heat up, SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest food delivery network - and proud Canadian brand - brings the heat this summer with the launch of the Hot Deal Summer Event to reward millions of Canadians for choosing Skip every day. Skip is launching the first ever Hot Deal Summer Pass, which will give all Skip customers $0 Delivery* fees all summer long at no additional cost or subscription fees. Starting June 30th, customers can check out their new Hot Deal Summer pass in-app or online , in addition to having access to exclusive savings and partner offers on rotation as part of the Hot Deal Summer Event.

Skip will also continue to bring more value and sizzling hot offers to customers on rotation all summer long by serving up billions of rewards points, hot deals, and unique offers from their favourite restaurants each week, kicking off the event by giving all customers a free McDonald's Big Mac®**.

"As a company built by and for Canadians, we're thanking our customers across the country this summer season by bringing even more to the table beyond our everyday value," says Steve Puchala, Interim CEO, SkipTheDishes. "We're thrilled to be launching $0 delivery* fees from coast-to-coast for every Skip customer as part of our new Hot Deal Summer Pass, giving them access to exciting, exclusive offers each week from now through September with no sign-up barriers or monthly subscription fees."

Customers can also be on the lookout for special rewards, surprise & delight deals and unique offers from their favourite restaurants throughout the summer. Here's a taste of what's to come:

July 3 - 9 : Subway $10 off $20 voucher with a Pepsi product

: Subway off voucher with a Pepsi product July 10 - 23 : Popeye's BOGO chicken sandwiches

: Popeye's BOGO chicken sandwiches July 18 - 23 : McDonald's Grand Big Mac

: McDonald's Grand Big Mac July 17 - 30 : KFC BOGO Famous Chicken Chicken Sandwiches, and more!

Anyone can download the Skip app or visit skipthedishes.com to redeem their offers, including the free McDonald's Big Mac®** from June 30th - July 2nd, all with $0 delivery through the exclusive Hot Deal Summer Pass. Make sure to check the app each week for new offers and savings from restaurant partners across the country.

*Pass valid from date of issue until 30 September 2023. Available to all Skip customers. $0 Delivery Fee redeemable at participating partners and minimum order value applies (before taxes, tips and fees). See details on menus marked with the camera icon. Service fees may apply. Full Terms and Conditions apply.

**Offer valid June 30th - July 2nd, 2023, or while supplies last, at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. Limited number of offers available. Valid on orders of $15 or more before taxes, tips, and fees. Delivery available at participating McDonald's restaurants.

About Skip

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 Partners in Canada.

