Skip Introduces Inaugural Food Industry Award Celebrating Trailblazing Women in the Canadian Food Industry

In partnership with Women's Executive Network, Skip creates a new category of prestigious Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards to recognize women in the food industry

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's homegrown food delivery platform, is committed to supporting and increasing the representation of women in leadership roles within the Canadian food industry. According to the State of Women's Entrepreneurship in Canada, there has been a notable decline in women-owned businesses since 2018, with women-owned restaurants and enterprises accounting for only 7 per cent of the industry in 2020. In response, Skip has joined forces with WXN to introduce a new category within their esteemed Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards. Through this initiative, Skip aims to spotlight female chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs in this sector, acknowledging outstanding Canadian women in leadership roles and inspiring others to pursue similar career paths.

In its inaugural year, the SkipTheDishes Food Industry Award will recognize standout women from a diverse range of career paths, including chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs. Through the initiative, Skip aims to celebrate Canadian women in leadership roles in the food industry and inspire others to pursue similar career paths.

"At Skip, we're fortunate to connect and partner with exceptionally talented, hard-working women in the food industry who own and operate some of Canada's most loved restaurants and franchises or lead entire kitchens as Head Chef. We've seen firsthand the passion, skill, and impact these women have and we're excited to celebrate their achievements alongside all Canadians," says Melanie Fatouros-Richardson, Vice President, Communications and Government Relations at SkipTheDishes. "I'm proud of the difference we're making through this award to show young women what's possible, while also helping to pave a future where there's greater opportunities for women in leadership in the food industry."

The SkipTheDishes Food Industry Award will be judged on the following criteria:

Career Accomplishments: How has the Nominee demonstrated excellence within their field? What professional achievements is the Nominee most proud of?

How has the Nominee demonstrated excellence within their field? What professional achievements is the Nominee most proud of? Vision and Leadership: How has the Nominee demonstrated strategic vision and leadership in her role and throughout her career?

How has the Nominee demonstrated strategic vision and leadership in her role and throughout her career? Influence and Impact: How has the Nominee demonstrated her commitment to having a positive impact in her community and within the industry?

How has the Nominee demonstrated her commitment to having a positive impact in her community and within the industry? Changemaker: How is the Nominee acting as a role model for women in leadership roles in the food industry and beyond?

"WXN is delighted to partner with a proud Canadian organization like Skip as we boldly drive positive change, ensuring there are equal opportunities for women in the food industry, and create more opportunities for women in leadership," says Sherri Stevens, Owner and CEO of WXN. "We are thrilled to open up Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100™ Awards to an entirely new category of women in leadership, and see incredible women of the food industry receive the recognition they truly deserve through the SkipTheDishes Food Industry Award."

From now until May 14th, 2024 individuals and organizations on their behalf can submit an online nomination package which collectively demonstrates noteworthy achievements and impact, via the Awards portal. To qualify, a Nominee must actively work within the food industry in Canada as a chef, restaurant owner, franchisee, food retailer, food entrepreneur or can be a small business owner/entrepreneur that provides a service that exclusively supports the food industry.

WXN's Top 100™ Awards Gala will recognize women across Canada and from diverse backgrounds who make an impactful difference in their companies and communities, including those who are being honoured with SkipTheDishes Food Industry Award. In addition, the WXN Top 100™ Award Winners will be invited to attend a VIP Cocktail, Champagne Brunch and Top 100 Gala event where they will have the opportunity to meet, learn from and connect with other Top 100 award winners and make lasting connections.

Applications are now open through the WXN Awards portal, and interested applicants can find more information HERE .

ABOUT SKIP

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com , a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 50,000 restaurant partners in Canada, including a growing offering of groceries, retailers, alcohol and convenience stores.

ABOUT WXN

WXN (Women's Executive Network) is a one-of-a-kind community shaping the future of leadership across North America. We bring together thousands of bold women, allies, and corporate members in a rich and diverse ecosystem of professional development, networking, thought leadership, belonging, and celebration that propels professional women to rise and lead.

For more information, visit https://wxnetwork.com/

