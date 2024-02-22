Skip Enhances Courier Experience With Redesigned Courier App

Visual redesign of Skip's dedicated courier app developed to drive greater efficiency

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - SkipTheDishes, Canada's homegrown delivery app is rolling out a redesign of its dedicated courier app. With three standalone apps for customers, couriers and restaurant partners, Skip's technology is built here in Canada and utilized all over the world. The latest innovation will transform the experience couriers have when working with Skip, saving them time and providing even more efficiency on every shift.

The redesign sees a visual overhaul of the end-to-end delivery flow, the system responsible for managing and communicating the logistics of collecting orders from partners and delivering them to customers. This will provide an even more seamless user experience for couriers delivering for Skip.

In addition to a new visual identity, the changes include:

Updated interface and layout : Streamlined information hierarchy to make it easier for couriers to focus on active deliveries.

: Streamlined information hierarchy to make it easier for couriers to focus on active deliveries. Increased visuals such as the introduction of a map overview: Making it clear to couriers where they're going, before they accept or embark on a new delivery journey - this is particularly impactful for multi-orders and in-transit orders, allowing couriers to visualize the journey.

Making it clear to couriers where they're going, before they accept or embark on a new delivery journey - this is particularly impactful for multi-orders and in-transit orders, allowing couriers to visualize the journey. Optimized usability based on how couriers interact with their devices: Improving access and making it easier to engage with the app with long-press buttons (instead of swiping) to accept deliveries or submit information, whether device is held or mounted.

Built based on valuable feedback from couriers, the redesign will transform all aspects of the delivery flow, whether couriers are completing a single order, pooled order, or non-food deliveries such as alcohol.

"Our couriers, restaurant partners and customers are at the heart of everything we do at Skip," says James Astor, Head of Logistics Product at Skip. "As Canada's homegrown delivery app, innovation is in our DNA, and we're constantly innovating to create seamless experiences. We're excited to be sharing our redesigned app with the thousands of couriers that deliver for Skip every single day and can't wait to see the continued efficiency it will drive for our customers."

