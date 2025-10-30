Skip and Walmart Canada Team Up to Bring Everyday Value and Convenience to Doorsteps Across Canada

Walmart Canada's vast product selection and Skip's on-demand delivery come together to make shopping faster, simpler, and more accessible for Canadians.

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, has just teamed up with Walmart Canada to bring unbeatable convenience straight to Canadians' doorsteps. From everyday grocery essentials to household must-haves, customers nationwide can now enjoy a faster, simpler way to get the products they rely on from two brands they know and trust.

The collaboration marks a significant step in Skip's evolving retail expansion, bringing one of Canada's most recognized retailers onto the platform with accelerated fulfillment that redefines rapid delivery from more than 300 Walmart stores nationwide. Through Skip's Shop + Pay model, couriers pick, pack, and deliver orders directly from Walmart Canada stores, giving customers an easy, reliable way to shop the retailer's extensive assortment ranging from groceries and cleaning supplies to home goods, pet care, personal essentials, and more.

"We know Canadians are juggling a lot – rising costs, busy schedules, and the desire to make life a little easier," says Paul Sudarsan, SVP, Partnerships at Skip. "Teaming up with Walmart Canada brings together the best of both worlds: trusted value and everyday convenience. From midweek grocery top-ups to last-minute household restocks and everything in between, we're helping Canadians get what they need, when they need it, without adding stress to their day."

"We want to be the retailer Canadians trust most, no matter how they like to shop. For us, it's all about making things easy, quick and affordable and being there for customers in ways that matter most to them," says Andrew Go, VP, eCommerce at Walmart Canada. "That's why we're so excited to bring our wide range of groceries and household essentials to Skip. It's another way we're helping Canadians save money and live better."

Together, Skip and Walmart Canada are redefining how Canadians shop by pairing Walmart's unmatched product assortment and affordability with Skip's speed and reliability. The collaboration marks a major step toward Skip's vision of becoming the go-to destination for on-demand retail, helping Canadians save time and shop smarter – all from Canada's homegrown delivery network.

About Skip

Skip is Canada's homegrown delivery network. What started in 2012 as a local start-up in the Prairies has grown into a Canadian technology success story, connecting millions of Canadians in over 450 cities and towns with more than 50,000 local restaurant, grocery, convenience and retail partners.

With a vision to empower everyday convenience, Skip helps Canadians get what they need, when they need it – so they can Skip to the Good Part of their day. As a subsidiary of Just Eat Takeaway.com, one of the world's leading on-demand delivery companies, Skip combines local expertise with global scale to provide fast, reliable service when it matters most.

