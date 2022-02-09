Skip and Snoop pair up to bring joy to Canadians and how to "Get Delivery like a G" with new Snoop Dogg launch

SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest and most trusted food delivery network, is building excitement around the entertainment mogul's "Did Somebody Say" jingle - a catchy new track that celebrates all things food - by delivering joy to Canadians through a consumer activation in Toronto.

"Skip has always brought entertainment and great food to Canadians," says Cheryl Radisa, SkipTheDishes Vice President, Marketing. "This year, we have a little help from the master of entertainment himself, Snoop Dogg, who is helping us turn up the volume on our new campaign with a track that captures the joy that Skip brings to any occasion."

Seven things you may not know about Snoop Dogg & Canada's love of food:

According to new research by SkipTheDishes, almost half of all Canadians are aware that Snoop Dogg loves to cook!





In 2018, Snoop released From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen, serving up 50 recipes from the Dogg's very own collection.





Just like Snoop and Martha, 54 per cent of Canadians love an unlikely pairing. Fried chicken and waffles are at the top of Canada's unlikely food combo list (31 per cent) followed by cranberry sauce on your burger (23 per cent), with hot dogs in a croissant (20 per cent) and sweet and salty bacon (20 per cent) tied up.





When asked about their upcoming orders, Canadians said they'll be ordering (percent reflects total orders):

Pizza (27%)



Wings (19%)



Burgers and fries (5%)



Tacos (3%)





Over 190M wings were ordered on the Skip network last year!





The most ordered items among Canadians on the Skip network include pizza and Asian dishes





1.4M hot dogs were ordered on the Skip network in 2021

To celebrate the new track, Skip is launching a limited-time pop-up in Toronto.

Pop Up Hot Dog Cart

Skip is giving Torontonians a taste of a classic snack by decking out a hot dog cart, offering consumers free hot dogs and the experience of getting "Delivery Like a G" for one day only.

The Pop Up Hot Dog Cart is open to the public on Friday, February 11 at Forno Cultura located at 1056 Queen St. W. from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Skip Express Lane Limited Time Order Incentive

Available for a limited time only and as supplies last, Canadians who place an order through Skip Express Lane from Friday, February 11th to Sunday, February 13th, will receive a limited time order incentive of Snoop-inspired sticker sheets. Skip Express Lane is currently offered in Toronto, London, Winnipeg, and Edmonton markets, and coming soon to a city near you.

Let's "Get Delivery like a G" this weekend and beyond, only on your SkipTheDishes app.

About SkipTheDishes

SkipTheDishes is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, a leading global online food delivery marketplace. SkipTheDishes connects millions of customers with over 47,000 Restaurant Partners in Canada. Since the start of the pandemic, SkipTheDishes has worked alongside their partners to help them navigate the effects of COVID-19. To date, Skip has provided over $93 million to its restaurant partners in commission rebates and order-driving initiatives, while remaining the most affordable way for customers to get food delivered across the country.

About SkipTheDishes Data

Data was collected from February 2021 - February 2022 on all SkipTheDishes orders.

