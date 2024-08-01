An amplified peptide serum to reduce expression wrinkles and enhance glass skin radiance

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - SkinCeuticals announces the launch of P-TIOX, an amplified peptide serum to reduce expression wrinkles and enhance glass skin radiance. Inspired by neuromodulator injectables, P-TIOX is a peptide anti-wrinkle serum formulated with an Advanced Peptide Complex and amplified by potent actives including PHA, Niacinamide and Laminaria extract to create a more powerful synergy compared to peptide-based formulas alone.

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX Serum (CNW Group/SkinCeuticals)

Expression wrinkles, also known as mimetic wrinkles, are caused by repeated muscle contraction on the face. These wrinkles commonly appear near the eyes, forehead, and between the eyebrows and become more prominent over time due to the loss of skin flexibility and reduced concentrations of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid. P-TIOX anti-wrinkle serum helps treat and prevent the appearance of these wrinkles and improve skin texture and radiance.

When used alone, P-TIOX is clinically tested and proven on all skin tones to reduce the appearance of 9 types of expressional wrinkles by up to 68% while simultaneously improving texture and glass skin radiance in just 1 week, intensely moisturizing skin for 24hr and strengthening the skin barrier after 1h. When paired to complement injections, P-TIOX is physician-tested to maximize wrinkle correction in all facial areas, even in those harder to inject areas, while simultaneously improving radiance and overall skin surface quality. P-TIOX is also paraben-free, fragrance-free, silicon-free and suitable for sensitive skin. ''Patients love P-TIOX for enhancing results of their neuromodulator treatments while also providing a standalone option for achieving radiant, glowing skin'', said Dr. Mark Lupin, world renowned Dermatologist and sought after lecturer in the field of non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

SkinCeuticals P-TIOX will be available for $180CAD on September 18th 2024, on skinceuticals.ca, as well as at partnering skin care professionals nationwide.

SkinCeuticals has developed an integrated skincare approach that ensures optimal consumer results. Their unwavering commitment to scientific excellence and collaboration with leading dermatologists have positioned them at the forefront of advanced integrated skincare solutions.

