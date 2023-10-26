Expanding Its Presence to Northern British Columbia

MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure, Canada's leading network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, are thrilled to announce their partnership with SKIN Prince George in British Columbia. Co-owned by Dr. Pieter Slabbert and Nicole Botes, SKIN Prince George serves Northern British Columbia and is a trusted destination for comprehensive skincare and aesthetic solutions, renowned for its client-centric approach and dedication to achieving naturally optimal results.

SKIN PRINCE GEORGE JOINS DERMAPURE (CNW Group/Functionalab Group Inc.)

Originally trained in South Africa, Dr. Slabbert brought his medical acumen to Canada in 2010, initially as a General Practitioner. His passion for aesthetic medicine led him to focus his practice on aesthetics and perfect his skills and expertise in facial aesthetics and body contouring. After 7 years focused on aesthetic medicine and with over 10 advanced training courses completed over the last 18 months, Dr. Slabbert prides himself on staying at the forefront of industry innovation through continuous education.

"We are delighted to welcome SKIN Prince George and Dr Slabbert to our expanding network of clinics. We share the same values around natural results, education coupled with a patient-centric philosophy to further elevate the industry" states Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

"We are thrilled to be part of a larger community of like-minded professionals who share a vision for raising the standards of aesthetic medicine in Canada," say Dr. Slabbert and Nicole Botes. "With the support of Dermapure's medical and business expertise, this partnership also allows us to enhance the level of care and education we offer to our clients."

Dr. Jason McWhirter, Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group of which Dermapure is part of, emphasizes the importance of providing top-tier services to communities nationwide: "Our mission is to ensure high-quality medical aesthetics are within reach across the nation. By joining forces with esteemed physician-led clinics, we can uphold the highest standards of care in emerging regions, like Prince George and Northern BC."

Francis Maheu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of the Functionalab Group, adds "SKIN Prince George represents our fifth partnership since our merger earlier this year. Partnerships with clinics and practitioners of this calibre bolster our industry leadership. We look forward to working with Dr. Slabbert and his team at SKIN Prince George to further solidify our leadership position as the premier and most trusted choice in medical aesthetics."

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies:

Following the merger between Functionalab Group and FYi's Medical Aesthetic Division in January 2023 , the Functionalab Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.

, the Functionalab Group represents largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals. Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 2,000 outlets in Canada and Asia .

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en, www.projectskinmd.com, www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/en.

SOURCE Functionalab Group Inc.

For further information: Naomi Kixmöller-Gosley, Public Relations Manager, The Brand is Female Inc., [email protected], 778-677-5679