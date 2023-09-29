MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Functionalab Group and Dermapure, Canada's leading network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, are thrilled to announce their latest partnership with Skin Med Laser Clinic in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Skin Med has been providing exceptional service to its community since 2005, earning a reputation for its 5-star patient care, industry-leading technologies and experienced physicians. Notably, the clinic became a renowned expert in treating coloured skin, making it a sought-after destination within the local community and beyond.

SKIN MED LASER CLINIC JOINS DERMAPURE NETWORK OF PREMIUM AESTHETIC MEDICINE CLINICS (CNW Group/Functionalab Group Inc.)

The esteemed team at Skin Med, led by founders Gretchen Fung and Linda Fung, has set the gold standard for quality care and exceptional results in their field. Dr. Benjamin Choy and Dr. Godwin Tang, their respective husbands, are the founding physicians of Skin Med. With 25 years of experience each, they both hold medical degrees from the University of Toronto and fellowships from the College of Family Physicians of Canada and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. Dr. Choy, who is recognized as one of Canada's leading injectors, specializes in treating conditions such as pigmentation, wrinkles, and skin laxity. Dr. Tang, on the other hand, has a keen interest in treating pigmentation, acne, scarring, and skin tightening, and he remains at the forefront of the latest laser technologies and injection methods.

"Dermapure's decision to partner with Skin Med was driven by the clinic's outstanding team of dedicated, passionate, and experienced professionals," says Jason McWhirter, Co-CEO of Functionalab Group. "Skin Med's impressive expertise and patient base, combined with their innovative technologies, truly set them apart in the market. We believe that they will make a strong contribution to the Dermapure network, and we look forward to serving the Richmond Hill community alongside them" adds Marilyne Gagné, President of Dermapure.

Having served more than 20,000 patients in the past 18 years, Skin Med is positioned for continued growth and views the partnership as a catalyst for its upward trajectory. "We are excited to work with Dermapure's strong brand and its team of visionary leaders to take Skin Med to the next level," said the Medical Team at Skin Med. "We chose the Functionalab Group because we share the same physician-led, patient-focused, and purpose-driven approach and look forward to being a part of the largest network of aesthetic medicine clinics not only in Canada but in the world."

"As we look ahead, we are excited to continue to grow our network to include the most recognized physician-led clinics in Canada and further solidify our position as the leading, trusted and premium brand in the aesthetic medicine market," Francis Maheu, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Functionlab Group added. "We look forward to announcing new partnerships in the near future!"

About Functionalab Group

Functionalab Group is a brand builder in the beauty sector that focuses on and brings innovation to two high-growth segments: aesthetic medicine, with its network established under the Dermapure and Project Skin MD brands as well as its Functionalab professional skincare line, and the dermo-cosmetic sector with its Jouviance line, available in pharmacies:

Following its merger with FYi's Medical Aesthetic Division in January 2023 , the Group represents Canada's largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals.

, the Group represents largest branded network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics with over 65 clinics, offering an approach to skincare that combines cutting-edge technologies with their lines of professional skincare Functionalab and SkinCeuticals. Developed by a dermatologist, Jouviance is a Canadian dermo-cosmetic brand distributed in more than 2,000 outlets in Canada and Asia .

Functionalab Group has been ranked as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies by the GROWTH LIST for five consecutive years, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, and was a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Grand Prize in 2016 and 2023.

For more information on Functionalab Group, please visit www.functionalabgroup.com and its brands' websites: www.dermapure.com/en, www.projectskinmd.com, www.en.jouviance.com and www.functionalab.com/en.

