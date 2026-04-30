100 free public sunscreen dispensers, nationwide proclamations, and Parliament Hill advocacy highlight urgent need for system-wide change

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ -. As skin cancer rates continue to rise across Canada, Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is launching a national campaign this May for Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, combining prevention and early detection efforts with a renewed call for federal leadership to modernize cancer care.

Spokespeople available for interviews: - SYSF President - Melanoma patients - Oncologists and dermatologists Post this Public sunscreen dispensers at New Westminster's public pools, BC (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in Canada, with over 80,000 new cases annually. This year alone, the Canadian Cancer Society estimates 10,800 Canadians will be diagnosed with melanoma and 1,250 will die from the disease. Even though up to 90% of skin cancers are linked to UV exposure, Canadians are spending more time in the sun driving rates higher each year.

At the same time, gaps in access to family doctors, dermatologists, and timely diagnostics are delaying care. As wait times grow, outcomes worsen, making prevention, early detection, and system-level improvements more critical than ever.

"Skin cancer doesn't just impact individuals. It affects families, communities, and the entire healthcare system. Awareness is critical, but it's no longer enough. Through this campaign, we're amplifying patient voices and calling for meaningful change so that earlier detection and better care are not a matter of luck, but a standard for all people in Canada."

This year, Save Your Skin Foundation's campaign is going beyond sun safety awareness to call for coordinated federal action, strengthening health data systems, expanding access to timely diagnosis, and improving participation in clinical trials so Canadians can fully benefit from advances in precision oncology and cancer care.

"We are making important advances in melanoma treatment, but too many patients are still being diagnosed later than they should be," says Dr. Sandeep Sehdev, Medical Oncologist at The Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre. "Improving access to specialists and timely diagnosis, strengthening health data systems, and expanding clinical trial participation are essential if we want to translate innovation into better outcomes for patients across Canada."

At the same time, SYSF is advancing skin cancer prevention through a series of national initiatives to promote sun-safe behaviours, including free public sunscreen dispensers, nationwide public service announcements, and municipal and provincial proclamations across the country.

Spokespeople available for interviews:

SYSF President or Executive Director

Melanoma patients

Family physicians, oncologists and dermatologists

Parliament Hill Advocacy Day: Research is Care

As a cornerstone of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, Save Your Skin Foundation will host an Advocacy Day on Parliament Hill on Monday, May 4, 2026, featuring a breakfast panel discussion and Parliamentary reception. Under the theme "Research is Care," the event will bring together patients, clinicians, and policy leaders to explore how lived experience and system-level insights can inform better cancer care in Canada. Discussions will focus on the need for federal action to improve health data sharing, modernize cancer care systems, and strengthen Canada's clinical trial infrastructure.

Free Public, Sunscreen Dispensers

Since 2022, SYSF has installed free sunscreen dispensers in parks, beaches, and underserved communities nationwide. In 2026, 20 new units will be added, bringing the total to 100 dispensers across eight provinces. Locations will be updated online and available via the SunnyBuddy app.

Proclamations

SYSF continues to partner with municipalities and provinces to formally recognize May as Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month. Last year, 54 cities and eight provinces participated, with even broader engagement expected this year. Look for your city here.

Sun Safety Tips

Enjoy the outdoors safely by:

Limiting direct sun exposure, especially between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Seeking shade and wearing protective clothing, including wide-brimmed hats

Using broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen (including lip protection)

Applying sunscreen 20 minutes before sun exposure and reapplying every two hours or after swimming or sweating

Learn more at saveyourskin.ca

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

SOURCE Save Your Skin Foundation

Media contact: Amy Rosvold, Save Your Skin Foundation, 778-317-1485, [email protected]