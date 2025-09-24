TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Save Your Skin Foundation is proud to announce that Move For Melanoma 2025 will mark a significant milestone: $500,000 raised in support of melanoma, skin cancer and ocular melanoma patient support since the event's inception in 2019.

Save Your Skin Foundation is hosting the 7th annual Move for Melanoma event over the weekend of September 27 – 28, 2025. This annual Canada-wide event, now in its seventh year, challenges individuals and teams across Canada to participate in the activity challenge of their choice (ex. walking, running, cycling, golf, dancing, etc.) while raising funds for Canadians touched by melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancer, and ocular/uveal melanoma.

Save Your Skin Foundation is the only organization in Canada that supports skin cancer patients financially when they need it most. Every dollar raised goes directly to patients in the form of treatment costs, flights, accommodation and patient support programs.

Once again this year, Move for Melanoma is on track to raise $75,000, bringing the event total to $500,000. Survivors, patients, family members, friends and supporters from across Canada are helping the Foundation to reach that goal.

"Hitting $500,000 since 2019 is a testament to what this community can achieve when we come together behind a cause that affects so many," says Founder Kathy Barnard. "At Save Your Skin, patients quickly become like family. We walk alongside them through their journeys, and their courage inspires everything we do."

Why $500,000 Matters

Reaching half a million dollars in fundraising since 2019 is more than just a number. It represents:

Enhanced patient resources for those facing a diagnosis of melanoma, skin cancer or ocular melanoma, including 1-on-1 counselling, peer support, and navigation of treatment options.

for those facing a diagnosis of melanoma, skin cancer or ocular melanoma, including 1-on-1 counselling, peer support, and navigation of treatment options. Funding treatment for patients when they are forced to pay out of pocket for life-saving treatment due to inequitable coverage of cancer drugs.

for patients when they are forced to pay out of pocket for life-saving treatment due to inequitable coverage of cancer drugs. Assisting with travel expenses when patients must travel to receive treatment not available in their province.

Get Involved: Move For Melanoma 2025

Save Your Skin invites individuals and teams across Canada to sign up or donate to the cause. Support our survivors, honour loved ones, and become part of this growing movement. Save Your Skin Foundation is available to help participants register, create a personalized fundraising web page, and access a collection of participant resources to make participating and fundraising easy and fun. Anyone interested can email [email protected] for more information or assistance.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a patient-led not-for-profit organization dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma, and ocular melanoma through education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives across Canada. SYSF provides a community of oncology patient and caregiver support throughout the entire continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to survivorship. Please visit saveyourskin.ca for more information.

