Honouring 20 years of Community, Hope and Survivorship

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - On World Cancer Day, Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) launches its 20th anniversary campaign, celebrating two decades of community, hope and survivorship -- while recommitting to the next 20 years of equitable, evidence-based cancer care in Canada for skin cancer, melanoma and ocular melanoma patients.

Save Your Skin Foundation brought together a group of melanoma, ocular melanoma and skin cancer survivors from across Canada in North Vancouver, BC in November 2025. (CNW Group/Save Your Skin Foundation)

Founded in 2006 by melanoma survivor Kathy Barnard, SYSF began as a grassroots response to a critical gap: patients navigating cancer without clear information, coordinated support, or a sense of belonging. What started as one woman's determination has grown into a national patient-led organization supporting people affected by melanoma, skin cancers, and ocular melanoma across the country.

"Our story has always been about people," said Kathy Barnard, Founder and President of Save Your Skin Foundation. "Patients, caregivers, families, clinicians, volunteers, and partners came together when there was no roadmap. We built one together -- and that spirit of community still guides everything we do."

At the heart of the anniversary campaign is 20 Voices for 20 Years of Impact, a year-long storytelling series spotlighting 20 members of the Save Your Skin community through written profiles and video features that will be released throughout the year. The campaign also includes:

A dedicated 20th anniversary digital hub with an interactive 20 Milestones Over 20 Years timeline

with an interactive timeline Community events and meet-and-greets across Canada, including a 20th birthday party in North Vancouver on May 30th at the location of the Foundation's first fundraiser in 2006

A Hill day in Ottawa in May 2026 to bring together patient advocates, clinicians, health system leaders, and policy stakeholders to advance conversations on melanoma and skin cancer care in Canada.

Fundraisers such as the annual A Viking's Challenge on March 7th, and Move for Melanoma , coming in September 2026.

on March 7th, and , coming in September 2026. Education initiatives focused on sun safety and early detection including free, public sunscreen dispensers and municipal/provincial sun safety proclamations

and municipal/provincial sun safety Partnerships with community and corporate supporters

Over the past 20 years, Save Your Skin Foundation has helped amplify patient voices, supported thousands of Canadians through diagnosis and treatment, and worked alongside partners to advance access to innovative therapies and more equitable cancer care.

"Our anniversary honours the people who built this movement," said Barnard. "But it's also about looking forward -- strengthening early detection, improving treatment access, and ensuring no one faces cancer alone."

The campaign launches today at saveyourskin.ca/20-years , where Canadians can explore the anniversary timeline, read featured stories, and learn how to get involved.

About Save Your Skin Foundation

Save Your Skin Foundation (SYSF) is a national patient-led not-for-profit group dedicated to the fight against non-melanoma skin cancers, melanoma and ocular melanoma through nationwide education, advocacy, and awareness initiatives. Save Your Skin Foundation is committed to playing an active role in reducing the incidence of skin cancer in Canada, and to providing compassionate support for all Canadians living with skin cancers.

For more information, visit www.saveyourskin.ca

Media Contact: Amy Rosvold, Save Your Skin Foundation, [email protected], 778-317-1485