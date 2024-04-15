Skills Canada BC to Host 30th Annual Provincial Trade and Technology Competition at Abbotsford Tradex

Competition to Convene Students, Educators, Industry and Labour to Train BC's Workforce of Tomorrow

ABBOTSFORD, BC, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Students are gearing up to compete in the 2024 Skills Canada BC Provincial trades and technology competitions on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Tradex in Abbotsford, marking the 30th anniversary for Skills Canada BC.

Over 600 secondary and post-secondary students who medaled at Regionals from around the province will now compete in a wide variety of trades and technology competitions from carpentry, plumbing, electrical, baking, welding, graphic design, 3D animation and more.

Thousands of students, educators and the general public will also attend as spectators to watch the competitions, try some interactive, hands-on activities and visit the Pathways to Careers Showcase. Admission to Tradex is free and the Pathways to Careers Showcase will run from 8:30am to 3:00pm.

"This is an exciting time for students to explore fulfilling and good-paying careers in the trades and technology industries," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. "Through skills training opportunities and apprenticeships, our government is empowering students to build on their skills and to set themselves up for a bright future."

Gold medalists from the Provincial competition will become part of Team BC and compete at the 2024 Skills Canada National Competition in Quebec City, Quebec, May 30 and 31.

"These competitions serve two main purposes," says Dennis Innes, President of Skills Canada BC. "Firstly, they celebrate and reward students for excellence in their mastery of a skilled trade or technology. The competition tasks are created and evaluated in collaboration with our industry partners, which keeps the training relevant to employers' needs."

"Secondly, Skills Canada BC competitions create interactive and engaging environments highlighting potential skilled trades and technology careers to the tens of thousands of young people who attend the competitions."

"Trades and Technology careers are projected to be in high demand in the near future, and these competitions provide an engaging environment to both competitors and spectators in order to showcase these exciting career opportunities in British Columbia," says Michelle Skelly, Executive Director, Skills Canada BC.

Skills Canada BC competitions and programs reach more than 25,000 BC students each year in every region of the province. For more information please visit www.skillscanada.bc.ca,

Skills Canada BC competitions are building opportunities for people to learn about and to prepare for a career in the trades which supports the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan. This provincial plan is creating more opportunities for people to get the education they want.

For information about StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/jobs-and-training

Skills Canada BC appreciates the funding support from the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, SkilledTradesBC and the partners and volunteers that enables the competitions to take place.

SOURCE Skills Canada BC

For further information: Michelle Skelly, Executive Director, Skills Canada BC, C: 778.999.6305, [email protected]