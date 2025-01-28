Skills Canada BC to Host 31st Annual Regional Trades and Technology Competitions

Competitions to Inspire and Unite Students, Educators, Industry and Labour

to Develop BC's Future Workforce

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Skills Canada BC is pleased to announce it is hosting its 31st Annual Regional competitions in Secondary and Post-Secondary schools throughout British Columbia, January through April 2025.

Each year, Skills Canada British Columbia holds 13 Olympic-style Regional trade and technology competitions, province-wide. Winners of the Regional competitions advance to the Provincials (April 16, 2025) at Tradex, Abbotsford, where we host 54 leading trade and technology competitions. From here, they have the chance of moving on to the National and WorldSkills competitions. This year marks a WorldSkills Qualifying year, where gold medalists at Nationals will have a chance to advance and compete at the 2026 WorldSkills in Shanghai, China. Benefits of attending Provincials includes free admission for spectators, Try-a-Skill activities, and further career exploration opportunities. Over 500 competitors and thousands of spectators are expected to attend Provincials.

Dennis Innes, President of Skills Canada BC, emphasizes,"These events are a celebration of student excellence in skilled trades and technology. By collaborating with our industry and education partners, we ensure that the competition tasks are not only challenging but also relevant to the current demands of employers."He adds, "The Skills Canada BC competitions provide attendees with valuable insights into various career pathways in skilled trades and technology, helping them to make informed decisions about their futures."

In 2024, 1800+ students across the province competed in Skills Canada BC's Regional competitions. 2025 Regional numbers will see an increase in competitors and an expansion of competitions.

Skills Canada BC competitions and programs reach more than 25,000 B.C. students each year in every region of the province. For more information, visit www.skillscanada.bc.ca.

"Skilled trades are essential to building a stronger and resilient economy here in B.C. Every year, these competitions showcase B.C. student's talents and inspire others to high-paying careers in the skilled trades," says Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. "Supporting students through programs like Skills Canada BC aligns with our government's commitment to deliver the housing and infrastructure required to grow the economy."

Skills Canada BC competitions are building opportunities for people to learn about and prepare for a career in the trades. These initiatives support the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, which is focused on making education and training more accessible, affordable, and relevant to help people prepare for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

For information about StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, visit:https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/jobs-and-training

Skills Canada BC appreciates the funding support from the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills,SkilledTradesBC, and the partners and volunteers that enables the competitions to take place.

