Sixty-two organizations recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces for 2020

Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail to announce category winners on March 24

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail announced 62 Employee Recommended Workplaces for 2020. Now in its fourth year, the Employee Recommended Workplace Award recognizes workplaces with proven success creating a healthy environment and one that supports employee well-being. The award, which was created by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail, is the only award of its kind that is based entirely on employee feedback.

This year's winners, representing organizations in 12 business categories from across Canada, will be announced on March 24 at The Globe and Mail Solving Workplace Challenges Conference, to be held at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto. The category winners will also be profiled nationally in The Globe and Mail, Canada's leading news media organization. All recipients have earned the right to use the Employee Recommended Workplace badge in their communications materials to identify them as employers of choice.

"It is encouraging to see that a wide variety of organizations across Canada are taking the necessary steps to ensure their employees' well-being is a top priority for their business," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "We are delighted to once again partner with The Globe and Mail to acknowledge these organizations as they continue to demonstrate the importance of understanding the value of employee well-being."

The Employee Recommended Workplace Award recognizes excellence in achieving a healthy, engaged and productive workforce. Employees of participating organizations were asked to complete a short confidential survey, from which they received a personal assessment identifying potential areas for improvement across all elements of well-being. Participating organizations also received a report with insights on their Total Health scores – across physical, mental, work and life – highlighting strengths and areas of improvement in order to be identifiable as an employer of choice.

"The growth that we've seen in both this program and improvements in employers' adoption of well-being programs is remarkable," said Phillip Crawley, publisher and chief executive officer, The Globe and Mail. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see that the well-being of employees is not only being talked about, but also put into action. We congratulate these organizations on their truly great work."

The list of the 62 Employee Recommended Workplaces for 2020 is provided below.  

For more information about the awards, please visit employeerecommended.com.

For tickets to The Globe and Mail Solving Workplace Challenges Conference, where the awards will be presented, please visit https://www.globeandmailevents.com/website/8111/.

About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com. 

About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6 million readers every week in our print and digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family. 

2020 Employee Recommended Workplaces

Organization

Location

Active International

Ontario

Administration portuaire de Québec

Quebec

Advisor Websites

British Columbia

Aéroport de Québec Inc.

Quebec

Allnorth Consultants Limited

British Columbia

Barreau du Québec

Quebec

Baylis Medical

Ontario

Benefits by Design

Ontario

CAA Club Group

Ontario

Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick

New Brunswick

CBCL Limited

Nova Scotia

Citron Hygiene

Ontario

Credit Union Central of Manitoba

Manitoba

Data Innovations LLC

Ontario

Dejero

Ontario

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

British Columbia

Doctors Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia

École Lucien-Guilbault

Quebec

EfficiencyOne

Nova Scotia

Endy

Ontario

FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada

Ontario

FormHero Inc.

Ontario

Frontier College

Ontario

Will Davidson LLP

Ontario

Gemstone Logistics

Alberta

GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.

Nova Scotia

Humania Assurance

Quebec

Innovative Automation

Ontario

Intercon Messaging Inc.

Alberta

Killam Apartment REIT

Nova Scotia

Klick Inc.

Ontario

KTI Limited

Ontario

LivingWorks Education Inc.

Alberta

Loopio Inc.

Ontario

MacLean Law

British Columbia

Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia

British Columbia

Municipality of the County of Cumberland

Nova Scotia

NB Power

New Brunswick

Nestlé Canada Inc.

Ontario

New Brunswick Association for Community Living

New Brunswick

Northwestern Health Unit

Ontario

OCAS Application Services Inc.

Ontario

Olive Fertility Centre

British Columbia

OnDeck Canada

Quebec

Orix Geoscience Inc.

Ontario

Pason Systems Corp.

Alberta

Pfizer Canada Inc.

Quebec

Prime Data Inc.

Ontario

Protrans Personnel Services

Ontario

Raymond James Ltd.

British Columbia

Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario

Ontario

SBI-Fabricant de poêles international inc.

Quebec

Segic

Quebec

Shaw Communications Inc.

Alberta

Sklar Wilton & Associates

Ontario

Tall Tree Health Centre

British Columbia

TD Bank Group

Ontario

Trafalgar Castle School

Ontario

Triovest Realty Advisors Inc.

Ontario

Util-Assist

Ontario

Wirefire Solutions Inc.

British Columbia

Zimmer Biomet Canada

Ontario

