Sixty-two organizations recognized as Employee Recommended Workplaces for 2020
Feb 20, 2020, 08:00 ET
Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail to announce category winners on March 24
TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail announced 62 Employee Recommended Workplaces for 2020. Now in its fourth year, the Employee Recommended Workplace Award recognizes workplaces with proven success creating a healthy environment and one that supports employee well-being. The award, which was created by Morneau Shepell and The Globe and Mail, is the only award of its kind that is based entirely on employee feedback.
This year's winners, representing organizations in 12 business categories from across Canada, will be announced on March 24 at The Globe and Mail Solving Workplace Challenges Conference, to be held at The Globe and Mail Centre in Toronto. The category winners will also be profiled nationally in The Globe and Mail, Canada's leading news media organization. All recipients have earned the right to use the Employee Recommended Workplace badge in their communications materials to identify them as employers of choice.
"It is encouraging to see that a wide variety of organizations across Canada are taking the necessary steps to ensure their employees' well-being is a top priority for their business," said Stephen Liptrap, president and chief executive officer, Morneau Shepell. "We are delighted to once again partner with The Globe and Mail to acknowledge these organizations as they continue to demonstrate the importance of understanding the value of employee well-being."
The Employee Recommended Workplace Award recognizes excellence in achieving a healthy, engaged and productive workforce. Employees of participating organizations were asked to complete a short confidential survey, from which they received a personal assessment identifying potential areas for improvement across all elements of well-being. Participating organizations also received a report with insights on their Total Health scores – across physical, mental, work and life – highlighting strengths and areas of improvement in order to be identifiable as an employer of choice.
"The growth that we've seen in both this program and improvements in employers' adoption of well-being programs is remarkable," said Phillip Crawley, publisher and chief executive officer, The Globe and Mail. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see that the well-being of employees is not only being talked about, but also put into action. We congratulate these organizations on their truly great work."
The list of the 62 Employee Recommended Workplaces for 2020 is provided below.
About Morneau Shepell
Morneau Shepell is the leading provider of technology-enabled HR services that delivers an integrated approach to well-being through our cloud-based platform. Our focus is providing everything our clients need to support the mental, physical, social and financial well-being of their people. By improving lives, we improve business. Our approach spans services in employee and family assistance, health and wellness, recognition, pension and benefits administration, retirement and benefits consulting, actuarial and investment services. Morneau Shepell employs approximately 6,000 employees who work with some 24,000 client organizations that use our services in 162 countries. Morneau Shepell is a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MSI). For more information, visit morneaushepell.com.
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6 million readers every week in our print and digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
2020 Employee Recommended Workplaces
|
Organization
|
Location
|
Active International
|
Ontario
|
Administration portuaire de Québec
|
Quebec
|
Advisor Websites
|
British Columbia
|
Aéroport de Québec Inc.
|
Quebec
|
Allnorth Consultants Limited
|
British Columbia
|
Barreau du Québec
|
Quebec
|
Baylis Medical
|
Ontario
|
Benefits by Design
|
Ontario
|
CAA Club Group
|
Ontario
|
Canadian Mental Health Association of New Brunswick
|
New Brunswick
|
CBCL Limited
|
Nova Scotia
|
Citron Hygiene
|
Ontario
|
Credit Union Central of Manitoba
|
Manitoba
|
Data Innovations LLC
|
Ontario
|
Dejero
|
Ontario
|
Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.
|
British Columbia
|
Doctors Nova Scotia
|
Nova Scotia
|
École Lucien-Guilbault
|
Quebec
|
EfficiencyOne
|
Nova Scotia
|
Endy
|
Ontario
|
FIRST Insurance Funding of Canada
|
Ontario
|
FormHero Inc.
|
Ontario
|
Frontier College
|
Ontario
|
Will Davidson LLP
|
Ontario
|
Gemstone Logistics
|
Alberta
|
GeoSpectrum Technologies Inc.
|
Nova Scotia
|
Humania Assurance
|
Quebec
|
Innovative Automation
|
Ontario
|
Intercon Messaging Inc.
|
Alberta
|
Killam Apartment REIT
|
Nova Scotia
|
Klick Inc.
|
Ontario
|
KTI Limited
|
Ontario
|
LivingWorks Education Inc.
|
Alberta
|
Loopio Inc.
|
Ontario
|
MacLean Law
|
British Columbia
|
Municipal Insurance Association of British Columbia
|
British Columbia
|
Municipality of the County of Cumberland
|
Nova Scotia
|
NB Power
|
New Brunswick
|
Nestlé Canada Inc.
|
Ontario
|
New Brunswick Association for Community Living
|
New Brunswick
|
Northwestern Health Unit
|
Ontario
|
OCAS Application Services Inc.
|
Ontario
|
Olive Fertility Centre
|
British Columbia
|
OnDeck Canada
|
Quebec
|
Orix Geoscience Inc.
|
Ontario
|
Pason Systems Corp.
|
Alberta
|
Pfizer Canada Inc.
|
Quebec
|
Prime Data Inc.
|
Ontario
|
Protrans Personnel Services
|
Ontario
|
Raymond James Ltd.
|
British Columbia
|
Ronald McDonald House Charities Southwestern Ontario
|
Ontario
|
SBI-Fabricant de poêles international inc.
|
Quebec
|
Segic
|
Quebec
|
Shaw Communications Inc.
|
Alberta
|
Sklar Wilton & Associates
|
Ontario
|
Tall Tree Health Centre
|
British Columbia
|
TD Bank Group
|
Ontario
|
Trafalgar Castle School
|
Ontario
|
Triovest Realty Advisors Inc.
|
Ontario
|
Util-Assist
|
Ontario
|
Wirefire Solutions Inc.
|
British Columbia
|
Zimmer Biomet Canada
|
Ontario
