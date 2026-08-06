Six Universities, One Goal: Western Communities Foundation Launches National Athlete Leadership Award

New program supports student-athletes who lead with resilience, character, and community impact

HIGH RIVER, AB, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Western Communities Foundation (WCF) is proud to announce the launch of the Western Communities Foundation Athlete Leaders Award, a new initiative supporting the development of student-athletes across six Canadian post-secondary institutions.

Through this program, WCF will provide two annual awards at each partner university, valued at $1,000 each, recognizing one male and one female student-athlete who demonstrate leadership, resilience, and strong character both on and off the field of play. The first recipients will be selected in Fall 2026.

Western's New Athlete Leaders Award.

"Many of the skills that drive success in athletics, discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and leadership, are the same skills that drive success in business," said Grant Ostir, CEO of Western Financial Group and President of WCF. "We're proud to support student-athletes who are developing these qualities while making meaningful contributions to their communities. They are the leaders, mentors, and professionals of tomorrow."

The award will be offered in partnership with:

Supporting leadership beyond sport

The Western Communities Foundation Athlete Leaders Award recognizes student-athletes who demonstrate:

Leadership within their team or broader community

Resilience and determination in the face of challenges

Positive character, including mentorship and sportsmanship

A commitment to giving back through volunteer or community involvement

Preference will be given to student-athletes who actively contribute to their communities beyond athletics, reflecting WCF's belief that leadership extends far beyond competition.

"Post-secondary campuses play a vital role in shaping future leaders and in creating safe, inclusive spaces where students can thrive both on and off the field," said Rod Cunniam, WCF Board Chair. "Through our partnerships with organizations like the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Calgary Stampeders, we've seen the important role sport can play in bringing people together, building leadership and teamwork, and inspiring people to give back. This award builds on that same spirit by recognizing student-athletes who are making a positive difference in their communities."

Selection process and eligibility

Candidates must:

Be a varsity student-athlete

Be enrolled full-time in any program of study and in good academic standing

Recipients will be identified and selected directly by each university's Department of Athletics and Recreation. No application is required.

All awards follow the rules set by U SPORTS and Ontario University Athletics (OUA), as applicable.

Western Communities Foundation

Founded in 2001, the Western Communities Foundation, the non-profit arm of Western Financial Group, serves to give back to the communities where Western employees live, work and play, and foster employee pride and engagement. The Foundation's core donation programs include community Infrastructure Grants, the Western Inspirational Awards for graduating high school students, and the Western Emergency Support Fund to provide fast and flexible funding for charities facing unexpected, urgent challenges. Since its inception, the Western Communities Foundation has granted more than $9 million to support local communities.

About Western Financial Group Inc.

Western Financial Group is a diversified insurance services company that has provided over one million Canadians with protection for over 100 years. Western is committed to community service, customer service, innovation, growth, and people while providing personal and business insurance through our engaged team of over 2,500 people in over 200 communities, affiliates, and various connected channels. Proudly Canadian and accredited by the BBB (Better Business Bureau) with a A+ rating. Also recognized by customers through Google with a 4.5 out of 5 rating. Western was also selected as a Canadian Business Excellence Award winner in 2026 and 2025.

Since the very beginning, supporting our local communities has guided everything we do, it's who we are. In 2001, the Western Communities Foundation (our non-profit charity) was created as a way for our team members to give back and positively impact the people and pride in the places where we live, work, and play. To date, we have granted over $9 million back into our communities.

Western Financial Group is a subsidiary of Trimont Financial Ltd., a subsidiary of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company. Visit https://westernfinancialgroup.ca for more.

SOURCE Western Financial Group

Nichola Petts, Manager - Media & Public Relations, [email protected]