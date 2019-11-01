Six Nations Polytechnic STEAM Academy Partners with IBM Canada and Mohawk College to Launch the P-TECH School Model

The P-TECH model at SNP STEAM Academy will enable students to graduate with a high school diploma, a tuition-free, industry-aligned, two-year college diploma, and workplace experiences within six years or less. Hallmarks of the program include industry one-on-one mentoring, workplace visits, paid summer internships, and a guaranteed job interview at IBM upon completion. In addition to technical proficiency, the program fosters professional skills, including critical thinking, problem solving, communication, adaptability, and intellectual curiosity that are required for well-paying new-collar jobs in Ontario's growing technology sector.

In speaking of this partnership, Rebecca Jamieson, President & CEO of Six Nations Polytechnic, said, "The alliance with IBM and Mohawk College strengthens proven pathways for student success and continued contributions to our collective mutual benefit. We all share this land and this alliance models the cooperation that is critical to our future sustainability."

"As technologies redefine job roles and industries, the types of skills required today and in the future are changing," said Ayman Antoun, President, IBM Canada. "P-TECH is all about preparing the next generation of workers, linking education and workforce development, to position our youth for success. This partnership between IBM, SNP STEAM Academy and Mohawk College is a great example of working together to build a competitive workforce for the jobs of tomorrow."

This program builds on an already successful relationship between IBM Canada and Mohawk College where students are given the opportunity to gain emerging skillsets in technologies that are in high demand.

Mohawk College and SNP have a longstanding partnership that will be enhanced through the development and delivery of a blended learning opportunity. This program will provide students with courses at both the secondary and the college level to create a seamless dual credential experience. The culmination of this program will allow students to earn both their Ontario Secondary School Diploma as well as a two-year Software Engineering Technician Diploma. Combined with workplace experiences, students will have the skills required for ongoing college, new collar jobs, or both.

"Congratulations to Six Nations Polytechnic and IBM for their leadership in providing Brantford-area students with access to one of the most innovative educational programs in North America," said Mohawk College President Ron McKerlie. "Mohawk College is proud to work together in this partnership to help SNP students travel the pathway through the P-TECH curriculum to a college credential and the opportunity for promising jobs."

About Six Nations Polytechnic STEAM Academy

SNP is a unique post-secondary organization, recognized by community, government and institutions of higher learning as a centre of excellence for Indigenous Education. SNP has more than 25 years of post-secondary success in partnership with Ontario's publicly funded universities and colleges. The SNP STEAM Academy is a grade 9-14 technology-rich secondary school where students create their own pathways to high-skilled jobs. It is open to all secondary school learners and programming is focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) program pathways.

About IBM P-TECH

The P-TECH education model was codeveloped by IBM working together with educators, policy makers and community groups in 2011. The intent of the program is to open new pathways by creating a direct connection between high school, college, and careers. P-TECH helps to strengthen regional economies and disadvantaged populations with a workforce better prepared for "new collar" jobs -- skilled, tech positions that don't necessarily require a traditional, four-year college degree. There are more than 75 community colleges and 600 industry partners affiliated with P-TECHs right now, including Global Foundries, VW, and American Airlines. By the end of 2019, the model will be in more than 220 schools across more than 23 countries. Early results show increasing graduation rates, employment in competitive entry-level careers, and ongoing college study. Learn more at IBM.org.

About Mohawk College

Mohawk College educates and serves more than 32,500 full-time, part-time, apprenticeship and international students at three main campuses in Hamilton, Ontario and at learning hubs across Hamilton through City School by Mohawk, and at the college's Aerospace Training Hub at Hamilton International Airport. Mohawk is among the leading colleges in Canada for applied research. It has been named one of Canada's greenest employers for six years in a row, holds a GOLD STARS rating from AASHE for sustainability achievements and is home to the country's largest net zero energy institutional building, The Joyce Centre for Partnership & Innovation. More than 125,000 people have graduated from Mohawk since it was founded.

