Six Exemplary Canadian Business Leaders Named Catalyst Honours Champions for 2021, Role Models for Inclusive Leadership

Honourees to be recognized at Catalyst Honours 2021 on October 27 and 28.

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Catalyst announced today that six exceptional Canadian corporate leaders have been named Catalyst Honours Champions for 2021. All have made transformational contributions to advancing women and championing inclusion in the workplace and are role models for inclusive leadership in corporate Canada. The Champions will receive their awards at Catalyst Honours 2021, a dynamic virtual conference taking place on October 27 and 28.

"These remarkable individuals have demonstrated bold and intentional leadership to create workplaces where advancing women and inclusion is a priority," said Catalyst President & CEO Lorraine Hariton. "Their exemplary efforts, especially during these extraordinary times, are a testimony to the power of what's possible when we work to create inclusive environments where all employees feel engaged, accepted, and empowered to succeed."

The 2021 Catalyst Honours Champions are:

Company/Firm Leader:

Evan Siddall , former President & CEO, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Business Leaders:



Lorraine Gray , Director, Stations Services, Hydro One

Emerging Leader:

Eguono Onoyovwi Omotayo, Director of Product, Enterprise CRM, CIBC

"Our 2021 Champions are inspiring role models whose actions have had a powerful impact on the careers of women across corporate Canada," said Vandana Juneja, Executive Director, Canada, Catalyst. "Each of these individuals has inspired their organizations to prioritize strategies to advance women and inclusion and make meaningful progress towards that goal. We congratulate them and thank them for their hard work and commitment."



Manulife is the Presenting Sponsor for the event. "As a global organization, we recognize the importance of championing diversity at all levels and have established goals that will help to build a more inclusive culture and drive change. Beginning in June 2020, we announced our commitment of $3.5 million over the next two years to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in our workplace and the communities we serve," said Michelle Taylor-Jones, Vice President, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Manulife.



Since 2010, Catalyst has annually celebrated individuals who advance women and advocate for inclusive workplaces in Canadian business. Nominees are evaluated in a rigorous process. The 2021 Champions exemplify Catalyst research findings linking diverse, inclusive workplaces to innovation, team citizenship, productivity, and stronger business results.

About the Catalyst Honours Champions for 2021:



Evan Siddall (Company/Firm Leader Champion) is a passionate advocate of inclusion and diversity, championing progress at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and beyond. His commitment to gender equity and inclusion has been transformational, driving an increase in the proportion of women executive leaders from 27% to 61.5% and women in CMHC's leadership pipeline from 31% to 53% and securing a commitment from the organization to increase representation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) employees to 30% by 2025. Known as a passionate and courageous leader, Evan has always stood firm for inclusion, setting goals and publishing them to ensure accountability. He is also committed to allyship, regularly meeting with equity-seeking groups to understand the realities of their experiences and how he can better support them. Evan's visionary and unwavering efforts to foster inclusive workplaces make him a role model for business leaders everywhere.



Lorraine is a tireless supporter of people and is passionate about engineering, in particular, encouraging and supporting women to seek out non-traditional roles. She demonstrates this through her long-time leadership and support of Hydro One's Women in Trades, Technology, and Engineering employee resource group, of which she is a founding member, and serving as an Executive Committee member of the Hydro One Women in Engineering Partnership. She also serves as an Ontario Tech University Engineer in Residence, supporting their Women in Engineering program. In 2020, Lorraine was recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by Women's Executive Network.



Catalyst Honours 2021 sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor – Manulife

Day Sponsors – Accenture Canada and BMO

Other Sponsors and Partners – Bridgeable, CIBC, HSBC Bank Canada, Shaw Communications Inc., Starbucks, and Uber for Business

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.



About Catalyst Honours

Catalyst Honours recognizes exceptional role models who are accelerating progress for women in the workplace. Launched in Canada in 2010, Catalyst Honours has recognized 60 outstanding individuals as representing the gold standard for inclusive leadership.

