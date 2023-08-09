-5th annual Excellence Gala to be held October 17, 2023 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre-

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada's annual Excellence Gala is back again this fall, honouring six outstanding Canadians with the prestigious International Horatio Alger Award. This year's recipients are:

Amar S. Doman , Founder & Sole Shareholder, The Futura Corporation

, Founder & Sole Shareholder, The Futura Corporation Peter Gilgan , Chairman & CEO, Mattamy Asset Management Inc.

, Chairman & CEO, Mattamy Asset Management Inc. Monique F. Leroux , Corporate Director, Chair of the Board and CEO Desjardins Group (Retired)

, Corporate Director, Chair of the Board and CEO (Retired) Anthony von Mandl , Founder & CEO, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies

, Founder & CEO, The Mark Anthony Group of Companies Ryan Reynolds , Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur

, Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur Jim Treliving , Chairman, Boston Pizza International

These 2023 International Horatio Alger Award recipients will be celebrated for their lifetime achievements on October 17, 2023, at the Toronto Metropolitan Convention Centre. The event will be hosted by the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's Board of Directors, including President Prem Watsa, President Emeritus Dominic D'Alessandro, Vice Presidents Jay S. Hennick, the Rt. Hon. David Johnston, the Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney, Dr. Rola Dagher, and Treasurer Rick Waugh. The evening will be emceed by David Foster and all funds raised will toward supporting the Horatio Alger Association's scholarship programs and support services. Enquiries regarding sponsoring the Gala should be directed to [email protected] .

"Celebrating our 5th Excellence Gala is an important moment for our Association. We are thrilled to be honouring the achievements of six of Canada's most respected leaders. Amar S. Doman, Peter Gilgan, Monique F. Leroux, Anthony von Mandl, Ryan Reynolds and Jim Treliving are role models whose lives are the proof that hard work, perseverance, and a ''can do'' attitude can help overcome any obstacle. They also exemplify the power of Canada's free enterprise system, a formidable lever that allows people from humble beginnings to achieve the Canadian dream," said Prem Watsa, President of the Association.

"As the main fundraising event for the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's scholarship programs, the Excellence Gala plays a critical role in our drive to help Canada's next generation of leaders," he added.

The Association will also be hosting its Horatio Alger Association of Canada Scholar & Alumni conference from October 16 to 18, in conjunction with the Excellence Gala.

The Horatio Association of Canada has two functions. First, it recognizes Canadians who have demonstrated perseverance and achieved great success in life. These individuals are awarded lifetime membership in our organization. Second, the Association awards post-secondary scholarships to deserving young Canadians in every province and territory. Since 2012, the Canadian Association has awarded $15 million to over 2,000 deserving students from coast to coast to coast. Scholarship recipients are also supported and mentored by the Association through services such as financial aid counselling, internships, and mental health support.

For more information about the Horatio Alger Association and its Member Class of 2023, please visit www.horatioalger.ca , or follow the Association on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association.

Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Dr. Rola Dagher, Murray Edwards, Darren Entwistle, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, Bharat Masrani, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, Lorne Michaels, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Calin Rovinescu, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Edward Sonshine, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca . The Association can also be found on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

