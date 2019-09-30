Six Canadian authors named to the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist

The 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist is:



David Bezmozgis for his short story collection Immigrant City, published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd.

for his short story collection Immigrant City, published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd. Megan Gail Coles for her novel Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club, published by House of Anansi Press

for her novel Small Game Hunting at the Local Coward Gun Club, published by House of Anansi Press Michael Crummey for his novel The Innocents, published by Doubleday Canada

for his novel The Innocents, published by Doubleday Canada Alix Ohlin for her novel Dual Citizens, published by House of Anansi Press

for her novel Dual Citizens, published by House of Anansi Press Steven Price for his novel Lampedusa, published by McClelland & Stewart

for his novel Lampedusa, published by McClelland & Stewart Ian Williams for his novel Reproduction, published by Random House Canada

Read the jury citations about each of the shortlisted authors.

The 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlisted books are available in accessible format for print-disabled Canadians through the National Network for Equitable Library Service NNELS (nnels.ca) and the Centre for Equitable Library Access CELA (celalibrary.ca).

CBC is pleased to announce the Juno Award winning singer-songwriter, broadcaster, actress and author Jann Arden as the host of the Scotiabank Giller Prize Gala on November 18. Arden has won eight Juno Awards and has written four books including Falling Backwards (2011) and Feeding My Mother (2017). Arden is also the star of Jann, one of Canada's most popular comedy TV series. Arden was also inducted into the Canadian Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.



The 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala will broadcast live on CBC at 9 p.m. (11:30 AT/12 midnight NT). A livestream will begin at 9 p.m. ET on CBC Books and the free CBC Gem streaming service. The gala will also be available as a broadcast special on CBC Radio One at 9 p.m. (10 AT/10:30 NT), once again hosted by The Next Chapter's Shelagh Rogers and CBC q books columnist, Jael Richardson.

Quotes

"This year's shortlist shows that Canadian fiction is clearly at the top of its game. These six books will captivate and enthrall and deserve to be read and read widely. The authors have rightfully earned their spots as finalists for this year's Scotiabank Giller Prize."

– Elana Rabinovitch, Executive Director, Scotiabank Giller Prize

"Scotiabank has proudly stood as the title sponsor of the Scotiabank Giller Prize since 2005 and we are thrilled to continue to support this celebration of excellence in Canadian literature. As an organization, Scotiabank has a deep and long-time commitment to supporting arts and culture in Canada. We believe the arts enrich our communities and help to create new opportunities for the spectacular talent across our country. We congratulate the impressive authors who make up the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize shortlist."

– John Doig, Executive Vice President, Retail Distribution, Scotiabank

"I am so excited to be hosting the Scotiabank Giller Prize this year! I have been such an avid reader all my life and words have literally shaped my entire career. It is an honour to be a small part of this very important celebration of our brilliant Canadian authors."

– Jann Arden, Host of the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize Gala



The Scotiabank Giller Prize is pleased once again to present our Between the Pages series of readings, featuring this year's shortlisted authors.



Between the Pages: An Evening with the Scotiabank Giller Prize Finalists will take you inside the minds and creative lives of the writers on the 2019 shortlist. All venues are wheelchair accessible and an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter will be present.

The Between the Pages tour will stop in the following locations:

Ottawa – October 16

Halifax – October 18

Vancouver – October 21

Winnipeg – October 23

Toronto – October 28

New York – October 30

For more information about the Between the Pages tour, please visit: www.scotiabankgillerprize.ca/between-the-pages

Air Canada is the official and exclusive airline of the 2019 Scotiabank Giller Prize. Air Canada's sponsorship will take the finalists across the country and into the U.S., for the Between the Pages tour.

