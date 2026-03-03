Siskinds LLP launches investigation into Vizsla Silver Corp., encourages investors and potential witnesses to contact the firm

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP, a leading Canadian securities class action firm, is investigating a potential class action on behalf of investors in Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX & NYSE American: "VZLA").

On January 28, 2026, Vizsla Silver issued a news release regarding its Panuco Project in Mexico. The company reported that a security incident had occurred at the project site, in which ten individuals were taken from the site. Vizsla Silver also reported that certain activities at and near the project site had been temporarily suspended. Following this news, Vizsla Silver's stock price fell $1.38 per share, or approximately 15%, to close at $7.88 per share on January 29, 2026 on the TSX.

Vizsla Silver investors are encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP at [email protected] or by telephone at 416-594-4394.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is also encouraged to contact Siskinds LLP.

By contacting us, there is no cost to you, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, and you do not incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action. Your information will be held in strict confidence.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2026 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in British Columbia, Ontario, and Québec, act exclusively for plaintiffs and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for class members in Canada and abroad. Visit siskinds.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Siskinds LLP