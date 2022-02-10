Siskinds LLP, Eighty-One West Law PC, and Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP announce filing of proposed securities class action against Gatos Silver, Inc. (TSX: GATO)

ISIN: US3680361090

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP, Eighty-One West Law PC, and Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP have initiated a class action against Gatos Silver, Inc. (TSX: GATO) and other defendants. The action was commenced on February 9, 2022.

Gatos is a silver dominant production, development and exploration company. On January 25, 2022, it announced the existence of errors and indications of potential material overstatement of mineral reserves and resources in technical disclosure related to its principal asset and primary project, the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. Since the announcement, the market price of Gatos's shares has declined by almost 70%.

The action alleges, among other things, that the defendants made misrepresentations about the reliability of the Cerro Los Gatos mineral reserve and resource estimate, and its presentation in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Mineral Disclosure.

The proposed class action is brought on behalf of all persons and entities who acquired Gatos's securities between October 28, 2020 and the January 25, 2022 announcement.

If you believe you may be a class member and wish to receive updates on the class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on the Siskinds LLP website at https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/gatos-silver/ by clicking "Join". Institutional investor inquiries may be directed to Eighty-One West Law PC at the contact details below.

Class Counsel:

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2022 guide. The class actions team comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario and Quebec act exclusively for plaintiffs.

Eighty-One West Law PC is a next generation boutique legal practice handling high value and complex capital markets disputes, including securities class actions. Based in London, Ontario (meridian 81° west) but with pan-Canadian reach, Eighty-One West works in collaboration with clients and leading litigators throughout Canada.

Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP is an established Vancouver law firm with a national and international practice known for its class actions experience. The firm has successfully litigated a variety of complex matters, including asbestos recovery actions on behalf of workers compensation boards, opioid and tobacco health care cost recovery on behalf of Canadian governments, and price fixing and securities class actions.

