Siskinds LLP announces the filing of a proposed class action against SiriusXM Canada Inc. and SiriusXM Canada Holdings Inc.

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP today announced the filing of a proposed consumer class action against SiriusXM Radio Canada Inc. and SirusXM Canada Holdings Inc., which provides satellite radio and in-app streaming subscriptions, with ad-free music, celebrity-hosted talk, in-depth sports analysis, select play-by-play, and more.

The class action alleges that SiriusXM breached the Competition Act and Ontario Consumer Protection Act, 2002 by failing to provide fair and transparent pricing details. Specifically, the class action alleges SiriusXM's misrepresented their subscription plan prices by concealing the additional Music Royalty and Administrative ("MRF") mandatory fee, which increased the monthly cost of SiriusXM radio plan subscriptions by up to 20.07%.

The class action is brought on behalf of all persons in Canada, excluding Quebec, who purchased a SiriusXM Radio subscription plan from March 1, 2010 to July 18, 2024.

Linda Visser, a partner and class action lawyer at Siskinds LLP stated: "Consumers are entitled to full and fair disclosure about prices. Misleading information, such as undisclosed fees, can result in consumers paying higher prices."

Class Member Inquiries:

If wish to join or receive updates on this prospective class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on the Siskinds LLP website at siskinds.com/siriusxm by clicking "Join".

Inquiries can also be directed to [email protected] or toll-free at 1-800-461-6166.

About Class Counsel



Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2024 guide. The class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, New York State and Australia, acts exclusively for plaintiffs. https://www.siskinds.com/class-actions/

