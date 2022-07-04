Siskinds LLP announces investigation into Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG)

LONDON, ON, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating potential shareholder claims against Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG (OTC: VYGVF) and certain of its directors and officers. The investigation concerns Voyager Digital Ltd.'s disclosure on June 22nd that it had large outstanding unsecured loans to distressed hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and that its ability to recover the amounts loaned was uncertain.

Investors who acquired Voyager Digital Ltd. securities, or who may have information relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact Garett Hunter of Siskinds LLP by telephone at 519.660.7802 or by email at [email protected].

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP nor do you incur any obligations.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2022 guide. The class actions team comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario and Quebec act exclusively for plaintiffs. www.siskinds.com

