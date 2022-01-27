Siskinds LLP announces investigation into Gatos Silver, Inc. (TSX: GATO)

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP announced that it is investigating shareholder claims relating to Gatos Silver, Inc. (TSX: GATO) (the "Company") and certain of its directors, officers and advisors. The investigation concerns the Company's disclosure that there are errors in a technical report relating to its Cerro Los Gatos mine and the Company's overestimation of the metal content in that mine's mineral reserve.

Persons who acquired securities of Gatos before January 25, 2022, including anyone who purchased Gatos securities in the prospectus offerings that closed on October 30, 2020 and July 19, 2021, or who may have information relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact Tyler Planeta of Siskinds LLP. Tyler may be contacted by telephone at (416) 594-4588, or by email at [email protected].

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations in connection with the potential class action.

About Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a pioneer in class action lawsuits and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by the Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2022 guide. The class actions team comprised of 25 lawyers in Ontario and Quebec act exclusively for plaintiffs. www.siskinds.com

