Siskinds LLP announces investigation into Canopy Growth Corporation

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP is investigating potential shareholder claims against Canopy Growth Corporation (TSE: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) and certain directors and officers. The investigation concerns Canopy Growth Corporation's preliminary identification of material misstatements in its prior financial statements related to sales in its BioSteel business unit. The material misstatements were preliminarily identified as being in Canopy Growth Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, and in its unaudited financial statements for the quarters ending June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

Investors who acquired shares in Canopy Growth Corporation after May 31, 2022, and before May 11, 2023, or who may have information relevant to the investigation, are encouraged to contact Garett Hunter at [email protected] or 519.660.7802.

Your information will be held in strict confidence. By contacting us, you are not retaining Siskinds LLP, nor do you incur any obligations.

