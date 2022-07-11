Siskinds LLP announces filing of proposed securities class action against Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTC: VYGVF)

LONDON, ON, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP has commenced a proposed securities class action against Voyager Digital Ltd. and other Defendants.

The class action is brought on behalf of investors, wherever they may reside or be domiciled, who acquired Voyager Digital securities on the secondary market between October 28, 2021 and July 5, 2022.

If you believe you may be a class member and wish to receive updates on the class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on the Siskinds LLP website at https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/voyager-digital/ by clicking "Join". Inquiries can be directed to [email protected].

