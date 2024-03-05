Siskinds LLP and Spiteri & Ursulak LLP announce filing of proposed class action against Shoppers Drug Mart

TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Siskinds LLP and Spiteri & Ursulak LLP announced today the filing of a proposed national class action against Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. and Shoppers Drug Mart (London) Limited ("Shoppers").

The proposed class action alleges that Shoppers misclassified its former Associates as independent contractors and terminated their employment without providing them with reasonable notice or pay in lieu thereof. It is brought on behalf of all former Shoppers Drug Mart Associates in Canada, excluding Québec, who entered into an Associate Agreement with Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. or Shoppers Drug Mart (London) Limited and whose relationship was terminated by Shoppers from 2006 to the date of certification of the class action (the "Class Members").

The action seeks to recover, among other things, damages for breach of contract and wrongful dismissal on behalf of the Class Members.

Class Member Inquiries:

If you wish to join or receive updates on this prospective class action, we encourage you to complete the information form on the Siskinds LLP website at https://www.siskinds.com/class-action/shoppers-drug-mart-inc/ by clicking "Join".

Inquiries can also be directed to [email protected], or toll-free at 1-877-672-2121.

About Class Counsel:

Siskinds LLP

Siskinds LLP is a prominent full service Canadian law firm with offices in London and Toronto, Ontario, Vancouver, British Columbia, and an affiliated office in Québec. Its class actions team, comprised of 25 lawyers admitted to practice in Ontario, British Columbia, Québec, New York State and Australia, act exclusively for plaintiffs. https://www.siskinds.com/class-actions/

Siskinds is Canada's leading plaintiff class action law firm and has been recognized as a top-tier Canadian firm by Chambers and Partners, a global legal review organization, in their 2023 guide.

Spiteri & Ursulak LLP

Spiteri & Ursulak LLP is a full-service law firm formed in 2010 to provide services to clients in Ottawa, Toronto and surrounding areas. Its experienced litigators have been involved in numerous class proceedings and have successfully represented clients before all levels of court. https://www.sulaw.ca.

