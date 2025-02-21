Sirva, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Event

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sirva, Inc. ("Sirva") is a provider of moving and relocation services for other entities. Its family of brands include Sirva, Sirva Relocation, Sirva Move Management, Sirva Moving Services, Sirva Commercial Moving, Sirva Worldwide, BGRS., Allied International (for household goods moving), Allied Moving Services, Allied Van Lines, Allied Pickfords, North American Van Lines, North American International (for household goods moving), North American Moving Services Alliance, Sirva Mortgage, Inc., SMARTBOX, and Global Van Lines. In Canada, Sirva, Inc. has a household goods transportation company, while its BGRS subsidiary provides relocation management services for individuals generally in the context of an employer sponsored relocation. In addition to notices which have been previously provided directly to involved individuals and business-related customers, Sirva is providing general notice of an event that may affect the security of certain data, including data Sirva received from its individual and business-related customers. This notice provides information about the event, Sirva's response to date, and the resources available to individuals to help protect their information from possible misuse, should they feel it appropriate to do so.

Sirva became aware of suspicious activity involving its network and immediately began an investigation. The investigation determined that certain Sirva systems were accessed by unknown actors between August 16, 2023 and October 17, 2023, and during this time certain files within the Sirva systems that pertain to the household goods services were copied by an unauthorized person. The investigation also confirmed that while service delivery provided through the BGRS systems in Canada was disrupted by the event for a short period of time, files held on the BGRS' servers were not accessed or copied as a result of the event. Sirva manages a significantly lower volume of household goods shipments in Canada as compared to relocations managed by BGRS Canada.

Sirva then undertook a thorough review of the potentially involved data to identify its contents and to whom the contents relate. Sirva has been notifying the clients associated with this information and has worked with them to notify potentially impacted individuals on a rolling basis.

What Information was Involved? To date, Sirva's investigation identified that the following types of personal information could have been involved: an individual's name; contact information; date of birth; Social Security/Insurance number; driver's license or other government identification numbers; financial account information, in limited cases with a form of an access code; tax identification information, email addresses (both business and personal), in limited cases with an access code; a form of a signature; and, other sensitive employment and hiring related information including employment IDs.

Sirva takes this event and the security of information in its care very seriously. Upon becoming aware of the suspicious activity, Sirva moved immediately to investigate, assess and secure its network to ensure the continuity of normal business operations for its customers, review the relevant involved files, notify potentially involved clients and associated individuals, and notify federal law enforcement and regulators, as applicable. As part of Sirva's ongoing commitment to the privacy and the security of its environment, Sirva has also reviewed and made enhancements to its existing policies and procedures.

If you have additional questions, you may contact Sirva's dedicated assistance line toll-free at +1 (615) 863-1870 (calling from outside of the United States) and 1(866) 528-7586 (calling within the United States). This line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You may also write to Sirva, Inc. at 17W110 West 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 or visit Sirva's website at https://www.sirva.com/.

SOURCE SIRVA Inc.