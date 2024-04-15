Competition set to heat up as three Finalists vie for coveted title and cash prizes

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - On the heels of a competitive public vote and industry panel judging, SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association ® (CCMA) are thrilled to announce the Finalists for the sixth annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. This marks an exciting moment for the artists, propelling them towards coveted mentorship opportunities, live performances, and the chance to claim the title of SiriusXM Top of the Country Champion. The winner, announced during Country Music Week 2024 in September, will also win a grand prize of $25,000, with both runners-up receiving $10,000 each. The competition will only intensify from here as the three talented Canadian musicians fight for their chance to win.

SiriusXM Top of the Country competition narrows field to top three with Finalist announcement (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The 2024 SiriusXM Top of the Country finalists are:

Robert Adam – Bonnyville, Alberta

– Zach McPhee – Vernon, British Columbia

– Trudy – Montreal, Quebec

The journey for the Finalists continues as they prepare to make their mark in Nashville at CMA Fest, where they will gain once-in-a-lifetime mentorship and networking opportunities ahead of the Finale. From there, they will go on to perform at one of Canada's top country music festivals, Lasso Montréal, in mid-August. The opportunities ahead not only give the Finalists a chance to showcase their talent on a large stage, but also open doors to invaluable experiences and connections within the industry.

"SiriusXM is thrilled to continue providing a platform for the wealth of talent within the Canadian country music scene," says Michelle Mearns, Vice President of Programming and Operations at SiriusXM Canada. "This year's Finalists demonstrate the diversity of talent within Canada and have such incredible commitment to their craft. We're more excited than ever to see how the opportunities during the final leg of the competition support their growth and future!"

The competition peaks at the exciting live Finale kicking off during Country Music Week 2024 in September, broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (Ch. 171), which plays the best new and established Canadian country artists (available to subscribers across North America in their car and on the SiriusXM app). The Finale will feature captivating live performances from the finalists alongside a soon-to-be-announced headliner. In addition to a panel of industry judges who will participate in a live vote to decide the winner of the competition, fans in the audience and at home can make their voices heard by texting to vote for their favourites, solidifying the winner's place in Canadian country music history.

"With each passing year, the SiriusXM Top of the Country Competition unveils a new array of exceptional talent helping to shape the trajectory of Canada's country music landscape," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Wishing the best of luck to all three Finalists; we look forward to watching you continue to grow and evolve during the final stage of the competition!"

SiriusXM's Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. Through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach, SiriusXM offers a leading platform for Canadian artists.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization dedicated to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community, and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2024 and the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Aoife Gray, Zeno Group, [email protected], 647-218-3906; CCMA contact: Shelby Burnell, Red Umbrella PR, [email protected], 416-317-8023