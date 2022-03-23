SiriusXM Top of The Country competition announces eight semi-finalists vying for coveted title

"We are always so impressed by the caliber of musicians who participate in the competition, and this year is no different. We are thrilled by the submissions we've received and for Canadians to learn more about these talented and vibrant artists in the Canadian country music community," says Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "Our next step is to have these incredibly gifted semi-finalists record their own original tracks and in-studio videos, and then voting will be in the hands of country music fans across Canada!"

"At CCMA we are committed to educating, elevating and celebrating the next generation of country performers and our partnership with SiriusXM makes all of this possible," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "We love seeing the new talent that applies for this competition each year and we know that these semi-finalists will shine on the national stage provided by SiriusXM. We're so looking forward to following the journey of these artists as they work their way toward the Top of the Country finale in Calgary this fall!"

Representing 6 provinces across Canada, the 2022 SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Devin Cooper – Innisfail, AB

– Mallory Johnson – Conception Bay South, NL

– Five Roses – Montreal, QC

Josh Ross – Burlington, ON

– Danielle Ryan – Pitt Meadows, BC

– Kyle McKearney – Calgary, AB

– SACHA – Warkworth, ON

Shantaia – Spiritwood, SK

To learn more about the artists, please visit www.siriusxm.ca/topcountry. For high resolution images of the eight semi-finalists, please click HERE.

The next stage of the competition brings an exciting opportunity for the finalists to record their own original tracks and in-studio videos, which will be shared online for country music fans to vote for their favourites later this Spring. After the voting period is complete, three finalists will be selected to participate in industry mentorships and perform at various showcases, including Country Music Week 2022 in Calgary, Alberta this September, where the grand prize winner will be announced.

"The Top of the Country competition provided me with invaluable opportunities and experiences and opened the door towards taking my music career to the next level," said Tyler Joe Miller, the reigning Top of the Country winner. "This next step of the competition is so exciting for these artists. My advice to this year's semi-finalists would be to enjoy every moment, foster new relationships within the industry and thank your fans for being there every step of the way."

SiriusXM Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2022 and the 2022 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund," Radio Starmaker, Tourism Calgary and the Government of Alberta.

