Season resumes with the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers™, special programming and all the action around the League

TORONTO, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced continued coverage of the 2019-20 NHL® season starting with the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers™ right through the Stanley Cup® Final. As the players return to the ice, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91) will bring subscribers across North America the best insight, expert analysis and live-play-play of every game, including exhibition games, starting Tuesday, July 28.

Kicking off the new season, the NHL Return to Play Preview Show airs on Friday, July 31 (3 pm ET), hosted by Steve Kouleas and Mick Kern, with a special appearance by former NHLer and Stanley Cup Champion Kris Versteeg. In addition, a special edition of The Fantasy Hockey Show, hosted by Boomer Gordon and Jake Hahn, will air on July 31 (1pm ET) to get listeners ready for their playoff pools.

The regular roster of hosts will return fulltime including: former NHL GM Gord Stellick, Steve Kouleas, Scott Laughlin, Boomer Gordon and Mick Kern. Joining them daily will be NHL Insiders Brian Burke, Bob McKenzie, Elliotte Friedman, Pierre LeBrun, Jeff Marek, Pierre McGuire, Mike Rupp and more. Also joining this season Bruce Boudreau, former head coach of the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, and Minnesota Wild will provide his analysis during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The season officially resumes on Saturday, August 1 with an action-packed schedule of three games. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio will be live at 10am ET with a special edition of Hot Stove hosted Ryan Paton, Dennis Bernstein and David Pagnotta setting up the 1st day of action. The puck officially hits the ice with the New York Rangers facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes (12 pm ET), followed by the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders (4 pm ET), and the Montreal Canadiens facing the Pittsburgh Penguins (8 pm ET). Exhibition games start on July 28 (4 pm ET) and run through July 30. All games will be played at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena and Edmonton's Rogers Place.

NHL programming on SiriusXM, including game broadcasts and the 24/7 SiriusXM NHL Network Radio channel, is available to subscribers nationwide on their SiriusXM radios, via the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house. French-language broadcasts for all Montreal Canadians games will be available via Influence Franco (ch. 174).

