SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ returns with extensive live coverage of the 2024-25 NHL® season

Hockey fans can hear new hosts, expert insiders, exclusive programming, and live play-by-play of every NHL® game on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ celebrates 20th anniversary on the air

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada , the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced extensive coverage plans for the 2024-25 NHL® season, through to the 2025 Stanley Cup® Final. SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91) will bring listeners across North America the most insightful expert analysis, behind-the-scenes special programming, exclusive interviews, and live-play-play of every game starting Friday, October 4.

Entering its 20th season of the most in-depth and entertaining hockey coverage available, SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is welcoming a dynamic roster of former players to bring their knowledge and perspective daily, including Mike Johnson, Anthony Stewart, Martin Biron, Andrew Raycroft, Mike Rupp, Frankie Corrado, Jason Strudwick, and Carter Hutton.

The regular lineup of listener favourites will return for expert opinion, analysis and season previews for all 32 NHL teams, including Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Steve Kouleas, Boomer Gordon, Mick Kern and Linda Cohn. New insider Don Granato, former Buffalo Sabres Head Coach, joins Brian Burke, Elliotte Friedman, Bruce Boudreau, Craig Button, and Dave Pagnotta who will return each week for full coverage of all the action across the ice.

The 42nd season begins with back-to-back games between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series™ presented by Fastenal on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5. The puck drops in North America on Tuesday, October 8 with a triple header of action featuring the St. Louis Blues vs. the Seattle Kraken at 4:30pm ET, followed by the Florida Panthers raising their Stanley Cup banner against the Boston Bruins at 7pm ET, and finally the Utah Hockey Club begins a new era vs. the Chicago Blackhawks 10pm ET.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL, available to subscribers across North America on SiriusXM radios (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app ( SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ ). For more SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming, visit: SiriusXM.ca/SiriusXM-NHL-Network-Radio .

Fans can also search in the SiriusXM app for additional content including podcasts, player interviews, and more. The SiriusXM app offers 32 NHL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each team. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's 360L radios. French-language broadcasts for all Montreal Canadians games will be available via Attitude Franco (ch.163).

For a schedule of NHL games on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL. Keep up with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ on X, and Facebook .

