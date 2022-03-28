SiriusXM launches new Freakonomics Radio Network streaming channel

For over a decade, Freakonomics Radio has delivered storytelling and reporting that is both rigorous and entertaining. Hosted by Stephen J. Dubner , the show takes a curious-minded, data-driven approach to exploring real-world behaviour and uncovering "the hidden side of everything." Entering its twelfth year as one of the biggest podcasts on the planet, Freakonomics Radio is now growing faster than it ever has before, setting a listenership record in 2021.

SiriusXM's Freakonomics Radio Network channel is the only place where listeners can tune in 24/7 to hear not only the latest episodes of Freakonomics Radio, but also a selection of provocative classics from the show's 500-episode archive, like "Abortion and Crime, Revisited," "The Economics of Sleep," and "The Stupidest Thing You Can Do with Your Money."

"The SiriusXM audience is amazingly large and diverse," said Stephen Dubner, "and we can't wait to get our stuff in their ears."

"It's exciting to be able to take a show as groundbreaking and successful as Freakonomics Radio and give listeners, new and old, an entirely unique way to experience it," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We can't think of a better partner to launch this first-of-its-kind digital channel with than Stephen and his team."

In addition to its flagship show, the Freakonomics Radio Network produces some of the most listened-to podcasts — for a combined reach of over 160 million listeners last year. They include No Stupid Questions, where Dubner and co-host psychologist Angela Duckworth explore the weird and wonderful ways in which humans behave; People I (Mostly) Admire, in which the unorthodox economist Steven Levitt speaks with other high achievers to ask questions that only he would think to ask; and Freakonomics, M.D., hosted by Bapu Jena, an economist and physician who explores the intersection of economics and healthcare.

The Freakonomics Radio Network channel is just the latest example of SiriusXM's commitment to providing multiple platforms for audio creators. Recently, the hosts of the award-winning horror comedy podcast Last Podcast on the Left launched Open Lines, a live weekly call-in show on SiriusXM's Faction Talk (channel 103) after bringing their podcast back to wide distribution through Stitcher; and the popular advice expert, host, and digital creator Tinx launched the It's Me, Tinx Live radio show on SiriusXM Stars (channel 109) following the launch of her chart-topping Stitcher podcast It's Me, Tinx.

Streaming access to SiriusXM is included with most subscriptions. Subscribers can listen with the SiriusXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

