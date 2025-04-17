SiriusXM Canada unveils comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs

Subscribers across North America will get full access to play-by-play, expert hockey talk, fantasy pools, and more on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app

TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, today announced comprehensive coverage of the 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs through to the Stanley Cup® Final. Starting on Saturday, April 19, listeners will get access to all the playoff action on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), including play-by-play, analysis, special guests and more.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ will feature its expert hosts, plus special guests and insiders throughout the tournament, including the latest edition to the roster, Hockey Hall of Famer and Stanley Cup Champion Chris Pronger, who brings his no nonsense and expert opinion along with Steve Kouleas, Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Mike Johnson, Martin Biron, Anthony Stewart, Andrew Raycroft, Craig Button, Boomer Gordon, Elliotte Friedman, Carter Hutton, Don Granato, Bruce Boudreau, Brian Burke, Jason Strudwick, Frankie Corrado, Mick Kern, Linda Cohn, David Pagnotta, and more!

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio 2025 Stanley Cup® Playoffs Schedule:

Stanley Cup ® Playoffs Preview Day – Friday, April 18 – starting at 7 am ET

Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick get you set for all the playoff action with former NHL executive and GM Brian Burke joining for the NHL Morning Skate Roundtable at 9 am ET .





Coverage of every Stanley Cup® Playoffs game through to the Stanley Cup® Final, giving subscribers live play-by-play action, plus a comprehensive daily lineup of expert analysts bringing the most current and entertaining post-game highlights.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL and is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radio (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™). For more SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming, visit: SiriusXM.ca/SiriusXM-NHL-Network-Radio.

For a schedule of Stanley Cup® Playoffs games on SiriusXM, go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL. Keep up with SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ on X and Facebook.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

