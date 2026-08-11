SiriusXM Canada returns to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham with exclusive artist collaborations, live programming and INDYCAR coverage

Meyer Shank Racing entries feature exclusive Three Days Grace x SiriusXM Octane and Rolling Stone Canada race liveries

SiriusXM airs live turn-by-turn broadcast of one of the biggest events on the NTT INDYCAR® Series calendar on Sunday, August 16

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- SiriusXM Canada is bringing its signature blend of music and motorsports to the 2026 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, August 14–16, through exclusive artist collaborations, race car liveries, live music and comprehensive INDYCAR coverage.

As part of its ongoing relationship with Meyer Shank Racing, SiriusXM Canada will co-sponsor two NTT INDYCAR SERIES entries competing during race weekend.

SiriusXM Livery

The No. 60 SiriusXM Honda driven by Indianapolis 500 champion Felix Rosenqvist will feature an exclusive Three Days Grace x SiriusXM Octane livery, celebrating one of Canada's biggest rock bands alongside SiriusXM's hard rock and metal channel (ch. 37). A second Meyer Shank Racing entry, the No. 66 SiriusXM Honda driven by Marcus Armstrong, will showcase a special Rolling Stone Canada (ch. 754) livery, featuring the exclusive new channel. Both entries will carry SiriusXM Canada branding throughout the weekend.

Members of Three Days Grace will participate in race weekend festivities at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, joining fans and fellow participants for a series of special appearances throughout the weekend, including the pre-race driver introductions ahead of Sunday's NTT INDYCAR SERIES event.

"We are super stoked to be able to partner with not only our great and longtime partners at SiriusXM but to team up with our new friends at Meyer Shank Racing," said the members of Three Days Grace. "To have our name and music represented through the Three Days Grace X SiriusXM Octane Car at the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham race in our home country and home province is something we will never forget. We can't wait to see everyone at the race!"

In addition, as part of SiriusXM's race weekend programming, multiple-time JUNO Award winner and Platinum-certified rock band The Glorious Sons will perform from their catalogue of chart-topping hits on Saturday at roughly 6:20 p.m. ET, immediately following the NASCAR Canada Series race. Included with Saturday race admission, the performance marks an exciting new addition to the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham weekend, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy live music alongside world-class NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing.

"Our partnership with Meyer Shank Racing is a great example of how SiriusXM brings together the passions that matter most to our listeners," said Mark Redmond, President and CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "From celebrating incredible artists through our exclusive race car liveries to connecting fans with live performances and world-class racing, we're creating experiences that only SiriusXM can deliver."

SiriusXM is the exclusive audio home of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, giving subscribers access to live broadcasts of every race throughout the season, including the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, as well as qualifying and practice sessions.

INDYCAR broadcasts are available nationwide on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (channel 218) in SiriusXM-enabled vehicles and on the SiriusXM app. For a schedule of races, go to siriusxm.ca/indycar2026.

Beyond race coverage, SiriusXM delivers exclusive INDYCAR programming year-round, including the weekly Brick-by-Brick show hosted by Jack Arute and 2013 Indianapolis 500 champion Tony Kanaan, as well as the popular Off Track with Hinch & Rossi podcast hosted by James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi.

For more information on the 2026 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham, visit HondaIndy.com.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 17 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada Contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]