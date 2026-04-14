Major national program offers $25,000 grand prize, featured performances at Festival d'été de Québec and FME en Abitibi-Témiscamingue, an international showcase at MaMA Music & Convention in Paris, and more

Registration open until April 28

MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, today announced the launch of Nouvelles Ondes SiriusXM, a new national initiative to discover and elevate emerging Francophone artists, with a pathway to Québec's leading stages and the international scene.

The cross-Canada search will give participating artists the chance to perform at some of Québec's leading music festivals, benefit from industry mentorship, and compete for a $25,000 grand prize, including a performance opportunity at a major international festival in Paris, France.

Nouvelles Ondes (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

"Francophone artists are a vital part of Canada's cultural identity and creative future," said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "With Nouvelles Ondes, we are proud to leverage SiriusXM's national reach and industry relationships to provide emerging talent with meaningful impact, professional development, and opportunities that can help shape the next chapter of their careers."

Open to Francophone solo artists and groups residing in Canada, applications for Nouvelles Ondes SiriusXM open today at 10:00am ET.

Following the registration period, three finalists will be selected by a jury of music industry professionals to advance to the next stage of the program. Each finalist will participate in a professional studio session to record an original song and video, which will be made available on the Nouvelles Ondes website: siriusxm.ca/nouvellesondes.

From July 9 to July 23, the Canadian public will be invited to view the finalists' recordings and vote daily for their favourite artist, ahead of their performances at one of Québec's most influential music festivals, the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) in July.

The grand finale will take place in September on stage at the prominent emerging and independent music festival Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (FME), where the winner of the competition will be crowned. The winning artist will receive a $25,000 bursary, along with the opportunity to represent Canada's Francophone music scene at MaMA Music & Convention in Paris. The two runners-up will each receive a $10,000 bursary, as well as mentorship opportunities and significant exposure across SiriusXM platforms.

Nouvelles Ondes SiriusXM is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of supporting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 35 million subscribers. Through this program, the company aims to further strengthen its commitment to Francophone creativity and actively support the discovery of new talent. Listeners can enjoy 24/7 Francophone artists on SiriusXM channels: Attitude Franco, Influence Franco, Racines Musicales, Les Tubes 80s-90s and Les Tubes Franco.

Applications are open as of today and will remain open until April 28. Artists interested in participating can review the eligibility requirements and submit their application at: siriusxm.ca/nouvellesondes.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 16 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

Press Relations: Roy & Turner - Martine Laforce ([email protected]) and Elsa Olano ([email protected])