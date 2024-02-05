SiriusXM Canada announces Super Bowl LVIII week coverage, live from Las Vegas

SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio and other channels to broadcast live from "Media Row" at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

Super Bowl LVIII Radio launches as a special week-long pop-up channel today, Feb. 5

Global superstar Maluma to perform special concert Feb. 8

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM today announced its extensive programming plans for Super Bowl LVIII Week – February 5-11 – in Las Vegas, Nevada. SiriusXM listeners will have access to multiple broadcasts of the game, a dedicated Super Bowl pop-up channel and a variety of exclusive sports and entertainment programming live from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 11 (6:30 pm ET), SiriusXM will offer multiple live broadcasts of Super Bowl LVIII from Allegiant Stadium. Listeners can tune in to the Kansas City Chiefs team broadcast, the San Francisco 49ers team broadcast, the Westwood One national radio broadcast and a Spanish-language broadcast. Channels can be found at SiriusXM.ca/NFL.

Super Bowl game broadcasts - as well as SiriusXM programming airing throughout Super Bowl Week - are available to subscribers on SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SiriusXM app.

"The energy, entertainment and excitement that Las Vegas offers will reach another level as it hosts its first Super Bowl Week. From sports to music and everything in between SiriusXM is uniquely positioned to cover it all with our varied programming lineup," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With multiple channels covering all the latest sports news and celebrity happenings on Media Row, to Maluma's exclusive performance, we're going to deliver our listeners a level of content and coverage you can only find on SiriusXM."

SiriusXM's 24/7 NFL channel - SiriusXM NFL Radio (SiriusXM 88) - will broadcast live from Media Row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center each day of Super Bowl Week starting at 9 am ET/6 am PT on February 5th. SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts in Las Vegas will include Tim Brown, Rich Gannon, Torry Holt, Alec Ingold, Pat Kirwan, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Max Starks, Robert Turbin, Solomon Wilcots, Howard Balzer, Alex Marvez and Bruce Murray. The channel will also broadcast live from Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night fueled by Gatorade at Allegiant Stadium on February 5.

On Thursday, February 8, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top players and performers of the 2023 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player, AP Coach of the Year and more. Listeners will also hear live coverage of the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 and interviews with the future inductees.

Super Bowl LVIII Radio launches as a special week-long pop-up channel on Monday, February 5 on SiriusXM channel 106 and on the SiriusXM app. The channel will feature SiriusXM host and former NFL running back Jacob Hester conducting interviews with players and personalities throughout the week. Throughout the week, the channel will also be a source for fans who want info on the NFL activities happening in Las Vegas, including Super Bowl Experience and GameDay Fan Plaza, and game day specifics on transportation, parking, stadium security and more.

SiriusXM programming highlights for Super Bowl Week include the following:

Mad Dog Sports Radio (SiriusXM 82) will broadcast live from SiriusXM's Media Row set at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center throughout the week, featuring shows hosted by Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo, Adam Schein, Michelle Beadle, Cody Decker, Steve Torre, and JT the Brick.

Jacob Hester will also host the college sports show, Off Campus, heard on SiriusXM College Sports Radio (channel 84), from Media Row weekdays at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT.

Nikki and Brie Garcia will host a Super Bowl Week episode of their SiriusXM podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, on Media Row on Friday at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Jena Sims, Camille Kostek, Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Nicole Williams English will host a special SiriusXM broadcast on Media Row on Friday at 2 pm ET/11 am PT that will feature several special guests. The show will air on Super Bowl LVIII Radio that night at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.

Fantasy football expert Jeff Ratcliffe will host his self-titled SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio show live from Media Row each weekday at noon ET/9 am PT (SiriusXM 87).

On SportsGrid Radio (SiriusXM 159), Ferrall Coast to Coast, hosted by Scott Ferrall, will originate from SiriusXM's Media Row set each weekday at 3 pm ET/noon PT. The daily SportsGrid lineup will have live content originating from Las Vegas every day of Super Bowl week.

This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson, on SiriusXM Faction Talk (SiriusXM 103), will originate from Media Row throughout the week.

SiriusXM announced last month that global superstar Maluma will perform an exclusive concert on Thursday, February 8 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The special concert will feature Maluma performing songs from his latest album Don Juan, including "Según Quién" and "COCO LOCO," as well as other fan favourites such as "Hawái." The performance will air in its entirety on SiriusXM's exclusive

Latin music channels Hits Uno (ch. 151) and Caliente (ch. 152). Songs from the concert will also air on SiriusXM's Viva and Flow Nación channels, and listeners will be able to access portions of the show on demand on the new SiriusXM app.

