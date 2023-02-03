SiriusXM Canada announces Super Bowl LVII Week coverage

SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mad Dog Sports Radio, SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio and other channels to broadcast live from "Radio Row" at the Phoenix Convention Center

Super Bowl LVII Radio launches as a special week-long pop-up channel Feb. 6

CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs to perform exclusive concert on Feb. 9

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced its extensive programming plans for Super Bowl LVII Week – February 6-12. SiriusXM listeners will have access to multiple broadcasts of the game, a dedicated Super Bowl pop-up channel and a variety of exclusive sports and entertainment programming live from Phoenix, AZ.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 12 (6:30 pm ET), SiriusXM will offer multiple live broadcasts of Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium. Listeners can tune in to the Kansas City Chiefs team broadcast, the Philadelphia Eagles team broadcast, the Westwood One national radio broadcast and a Spanish-language broadcast. Channels can be found at SiriusXM.ca/live-sports/NFL/ .

Super Bowl game broadcasts - as well as SiriusXM programming airing throughout Super Bowl Week - are available to subscribers on SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SXM App.

During the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, SiriusXM will offer listeners the broadcast of the on-field musical performance by Rihanna. Listeners can hear it live on SiriusXM Hits 1 (SiriusXM 2), The Heat (SiriusXM 46) and Super Bowl LVII Radio (SiriusXM 104).

SiriusXM's 24/7 NFL channel - SiriusXM NFL Radio (SiriusXM 88) - will broadcast live from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center each day of Super Bowl Week starting at 9 am ET/7 am MT on February 6th. SiriusXM NFL Radio hosts in Phoenix will include Tim Brown, Rich Gannon, Torry Holt, Pat Kirwan, Ryan Leaf, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Torrey Smith, Max Starks, Robert Turbin, Shane Vereen, Solomon Wilcots, Howard Balzer, Alex Marvez and Bruce Murray.

On Thursday, February 9, SiriusXM NFL Radio will have live interviews from the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors event that salutes the top players and performers of the 2022 season, including the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide, the AP Most Valuable Player, AP Coach of the Year and more. Listeners will also hear live coverage of the announcement of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 and interviews with the future inductees.

Super Bowl LVII Radio launches as a special week-long pop-up channel on Monday, February 6 (SiriusXM 104). The channel will feature SiriusXM's Amber Theoharis conducting interviews with players and personalities throughout the week and will be the home for highlights from the best programming happening across several SiriusXM channels during Super Bowl Week. Throughout the week, the channel will also be a source for fans who want info on the NFL activities happening in Phoenix, including Super Bowl Experience and GameDay Fan Plaza, and game day specifics on transportation, parking, stadium security and more.

"With all eyes and ears focused on Phoenix for Super Bowl Week, SiriusXM will deliver fans around the country the unique mix of sports, music and entertainment programming that you can only find on SiriusXM," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "With multiple game broadcasts, several channels in Phoenix covering the latest news and providing expert analysis on the teams, interviews with many of the celebrities in town for the game, and our exclusive concert with Luke Combs, our subscribers will have exceptional access throughout the biggest week on the NFL calendar."

SiriusXM programming highlights for Super Bowl Week include the following:

Mad Dog Sports Radio (SiriusXM 82) will broadcast live from SiriusXM's Radio Row set throughout the week, featuring shows hosted by Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo, Adam Schein, Dusty Dvoracek, Danny Kanell and Steve Torre.

Former NFL All-Pro Brandon Marshall will host the Mad Dog Sports Radio show, I Am Athlete Tonight, alongside other I Am Athlete teammates from the SiriusXM set on Radio Row Wednesday through Friday at 7 pm ET/5 pm MT.

Dvoracek and Kanell will also host their college sports show, Dusty and Danny, heard on SiriusXM channel 84, from Radio Row weekdays at 5pm ET/3 pm MT. Dvoracek and Kanell will be joined by fellow SiriusXM college sports hosts Colt McCoy, Rick Neuheisel and Max Starks for multiple shows that week.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Models Katie Austin and Christen Harper will host a special SiriusXM broadcast on Radio Row on Friday at 1 pm ET/11 am MT that will feature several special guests. The show will air on Super Bowl LVII Radio that night at 8 pm ET.

Fantasy football expert Jeff Mans will host the SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio show, Elite Sports, live from Radio Row each weekday at 3 pm ET/1 pm MT (SiriusXM 87).

On SportsGrid Radio (SiriusXM 159), Ferrall Coast to Coast, hosted by Scott Ferrall, will originate from Radio Row each weekday at noon ET/10 am MT.

LaChina Robinson will be on Radio Row on Thursday to tape a new episode of the SiriusXM original podcast, Huuuge Fan, where stars share their love of their favourite sports teams.

This Is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson, on SiriusXM Faction Talk (SiriusXM 103), will originate from Radio Row throughout the week.

SiriusXM announced last month that reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will perform an exclusive concert on Thursday, February 9 at the Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix. The special concert, hosted by SiriusXM The Highway's Storme Warren, will feature Combs performing songs from his latest album Growin' Up as well as fan favourites. Ahead of the concert, Warren will sit down with Combs for an exclusive interview to discuss his new music, touring, becoming a father and more. The special performance will air live on SiriusXM's The Highway (SiriusXM 56) on February 9 at 11 pm ET/9 pm MT and will be available to stream on the SXM App.

