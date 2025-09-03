SiriusXM Canada announces programming, roster additions for 2025 NFL season

Former NFL GMs Tom Telesco and Ran Carthon join SiriusXM NFL Radio channel

Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen will join Dolphins RB Alec Ingold to host "Players' Point" this fall

SiriusXM is the exclusive third-party audio provider of every NFL game across North America: Listeners get live game broadcasts from every team, plus the gameday whip around style show "NFL Sunday Drive"

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM, the exclusive third-party provider of every NFL game, will deliver NFL fans comprehensive coverage of the 2025 season, with live broadcasts of every game and round-the-clock coverage on the exclusive SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, which will feature new additions to the talent roster this season.

From Thursday's NFL Kickoff Presented by YouTube TV through Super Bowl LX, SiriusXM subscribers get access to every minute of every game in their cars and on the SiriusXM app. For this Thursday's game between the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys (8:20 pm ET), subscribers have the option of tuning in to the Eagles and Cowboys hometown radio broadcasts, Westwood One's national radio broadcast, or a Spanish-language broadcast of the game.

The schedule of games airing on SiriusXM for Week 1 is available here: siriusxm.ca/sports

The SiriusXM app offers 32 NFL team channels, each carrying the official radio broadcast for each NFL team, plus pre- and post-game shows for every game, so fans can be sure to hear their favourite team's announcers all season long. All 32 team channels are also available in a growing number of vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's 360L radios.

In addition to the comprehensive game schedule, SiriusXM offers fans in-depth NFL talk 365 days a year on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88), the only 24/7 radio channel dedicated to the NFL.

Joining the SiriusXM NFL Radio team this season are two experienced pro personnel executives - former Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders general manager Tom Telesco and former Tennessee Titans general manager and NFL running back Ran Carthon – who will host on SiriusXM NFL Radio this season, bringing a front office perspective on the game to the channel.

Also joining SiriusXM this season is Carolina Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen, an 18-year veteran of the league, who will join Miami Dolphins running back Alec Ingold to host the weekly show, "The Players' Point." Airing Tuesdays at 7 pm ET, "The Players' Point" is the only radio show hosted entirely by active NFL players.

Sundays during the season, SiriusXM's "NFL Sunday Drive" show airs live from noon to 8 pm ET as all afternoon games are in progress. Hosts Steve Torre and Bill Lekas keep listeners informed of all the latest developments happening around the league, take listeners in and out of multiple live game broadcasts so they can hear the most exciting game action in one place, and conduct one-on-one postgame interviews with the day's star players.

SiriusXM NFL Radio listeners also get the weekly show "Let's Go!" – hosted by L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, three-time National Sportswriter of the Year Peter King, and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray – Monday nights at 6:30 pm ET.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's team of hosts also includes Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Bill Polian, former NFL executive Pat Kirwan, and NFL Legends including Rich Gannon, Todd Haley, Brad Hopkins, Ryan Leaf, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Allen Robinson, Alex Smith, Isaiah Stanback, Max Starks, Robert Turbin, Solomon Wilcots, Matt Simms, Leger Douzable, Brian Hoyer, Patrick Peterson, Christian Fauria and Isaac Rochell.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans including Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, Zig Fracassi, Dan Leberfeld, Rhett Lewis, Jade McCarthy, David Moulton, Bruce Murray, Bob Papa, Amber Theoharis, Amy Lawrence, Andrew Siciliano and Damon Amendolara.

Fans can also search their favourite team's name in the SiriusXM app for additional content from NFL teams including podcasts, coach's shows, player interviews and press conferences.

For more on SiriusXM's NFL programming, a link to the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel and NFL game schedules go to siriusxm.ca/NFL.

