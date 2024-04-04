SiriusXM Canada announces extensive coverage for 2024 Masters

Acclaimed broadcaster Mike Tirico will be SiriusXM's voice of the Masters, hosting the exclusive national audio broadcast all four days of Tournament play; Steve Melnyk, the 1971 Masters low amateur, will be the lead analyst

SiriusXM listeners will also get live coverage of Augusta National Women's Amateur and Masters Par 3 Contest

SiriusXM app to feature special Masters page for easy access to Tournament coverage and Masters Week interviews, analysis, specials and more

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM, the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament, today announced its extensive broadcast plans for Masters week, April 6-14, with live coverage of all four days of Tournament play, daily Masters-focused talk programming, specials and more.

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will be available to subscribers across North America in their cars (channel 92) and streaming on the SiriusXM app. The SiriusXM app will feature a special Masters page enabling listeners to easily access Tournament coverage, and special Masters Week programming.

"The Masters is always one of the most anticipated weeks on the sports calendar, and our team at SiriusXM prides themselves on bringing our listeners across the country closer to everything happening that week at Augusta National," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "We'll cover the action on the course from the first tee shot on Thursday through the presentation of the Green Jacket on Sunday, and bring you news from Augusta National throughout the week, interviews with competitors and much more."

Live Masters Broadcasts

SiriusXM's live Tournament broadcast will air each day – Thursday, April 11, through Sunday, April 14 – starting at 2 pm ET and running through the completion of play. Additionally, each day before the broadcast begins at 2 pm, SiriusXM will provide live look-in coverage of featured groups during its programming in the morning and early afternoon so listeners can follow the play of groups playing earlier in the day.

Mike Tirico returns as SiriusXM's lead play-by-play voice for all four Tournament rounds. He will be joined on the broadcast all four days by Steve Melnyk, who competed in five Masters Tournaments and will be SiriusXM's main analyst. In 1971 Melnyk was the low amateur at the Masters and the following year competed to a tie for 12th place at Augusta National after winning that year's Par 3 Contest.

On the course, SiriusXM's commentators will be John Maginnes, who will be calling the action on the second hole and at "Amen Corner" (11th, 12th and 13th), Brian Katrek, on the 5th, 15th and 16th holes, Maureen Madill on the 8th and 17th, and Johnson Wagner on the 4th, 13th and 14th.

Augusta National Women's Amateur

SiriusXM will provide live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 6 (noon – 3 pm ET). SiriusXM's Chantel McCabe and Fred Albers will host the broadcast, with special commentary from Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez. Sorenstam will also have a one-on-one interview with the Augusta National Women's Amateur champion on a new episode of her SiriusXM show, "Annika," airing Tuesday at 7 pm ET.

Masters Par 3 Contest

SiriusXM's live coverage of the 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest will air on Wednesday, April 10 (2 pm ET). David Marr III will host the coverage alongside World Golf Hall of Famer Hale Irwin, Fred Albers and Chantel McCabe.

Exclusive SiriusXM Masters week programming

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will feature comprehensive pre- and post-round coverage, as well as several specials airing throughout the week.

SiriusXM's pre-round coverage will air live from 7 am to 2 pm ET Thursday and Friday , and 8 am to 2 pm ET on Saturday and Sunday . Taylor Zarzour and Brian Katrek will anchor the coverage, providing play-by-play updates on featured groups, with commentary from Bob Ford , Carl Paulson , David Marr and Greg DuCharme . Jim McLean and Jason Sobel will report from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National.

, and . and will anchor the coverage, providing play-by-play updates on featured groups, with commentary from , , and . and will report from the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National. Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a live post-round show hosted by Gary Williams and Drew Stoltz .

and . On Thursday, SiriusXM will have live coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony and the opening tee shots of Jack Nicklaus , Gary Player and Tom Watson , followed by interviews with these three legendary players. The introduction of the Honorary Starters and their tee shots historically precede the first tee time of the Tournament's first competitive round, signaling the official beginning of Masters competition.

, and , followed by interviews with these three legendary players. The introduction of the Honorary Starters and their tee shots historically precede the first tee time of the Tournament's first competitive round, signaling the official beginning of Masters competition. "Seve and Me" – SiriusXM will present an audio documentary dedicated to the legendary two-time Masters champion Seve Ballesteros (1980, 1983), and his influence on the successful Spanish players who have followed him in professional golf. Listeners will hear interviews with 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm , 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 1994 and 1999 Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabel as they share their memories of Seve and the impact he had on their careers. The one-hour special can be heard anytime on the SiriusXM app here: https://sxm.app.link/SeveandMeCanada

(1980, 1983), and his influence on the successful Spanish players who have followed him in professional golf. Listeners will hear interviews with 2023 Masters champion , 2017 Masters champion and 1994 and 1999 Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabel as they share their memories of Seve and the impact he had on their careers. The one-hour special can be heard anytime on the SiriusXM app here: https://sxm.app.link/SeveandMeCanada "Backstory: The Masters" – On this special, listeners will get a look back at Arnold Palmer's final Masters victory in 1964, 60 years after he became the first player ever to win the Tournament four times. Five years after Tiger Woods' memorable 2019 Masters win, the broadcasters who called the event recall being on air that Sunday and delivering that moment to fans watching and listening around the country. One year after Jon Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters, the special looks at the success of Rahm, Seve Ballesteros , Jose Maria Olazabel and Sergio Garcia at Augusta National. "Backstory: The Masters" can be heard anytime on the SiriusXM app here.

Listeners will also hear regularly scheduled shows hosted throughout the week by SiriusXM's exceptional roster of current and former players, instructors and other experts on the game. For more on SiriusXM's golf programming click here.

For more information, visit masters.com or follow @TheMasters on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

