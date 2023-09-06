SiriusXM Canada announces extensive coverage for 2023 NFL season

SiriusXM is the exclusive third-party audio provider of every NFL game across North America

Three-time Pro Bowl QB Alex Smith signs with SiriusXM NFL Radio, joining a "quarterbacks room" at SiriusXM that includes Tom Brady, Phil Simms, Rich Gannon, Jim Miller and Ryan Leaf

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Throughout the 2023 NFL season, kicking off this week, SiriusXM will be the exclusive third-party audio provider of live play-by-play for every NFL game across North America. SiriusXM Canada subscribers get access to every minute of every game on their SiriusXM radio and on the SiriusXM app, plus exclusive shows and in-depth news and talk on the 24/7 SiriusXM NFL Radio channel and select Club content from NFL teams.

NFL Shield (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

For this Thursday's kickoff matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions (8:20 pm ET in Kansas City), subscribers who are listening on the radio in their cars can hear the Chiefs broadcast on channel 85 or 225*, the Lions broadcast on 226*, the Westwood One national radio broadcast on channel 88 and the Spanish-language broadcast on 227* (*channel number depends on make of subscriber's vehicle.)

The schedule of games on SiriusXM is available here: SiriusXM.ca/Sports

Subscribers can also listen to this and every game on the SiriusXM app on their mobile devices and on smart speakers and other connected devices in their home. The SiriusXM app offers 32 NFL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each NFL team, plus pre- and post-game shows for every game, making it easy for fans to find and listen to their favourite team's announcers all season long. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's 360L radios.

On SiriusXM's 24/7 SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, available on SiriusXM radio (channel 88) and on the SiriusXM App, fans get exceptional insight into the league 365 days a year.

New to the SiriusXM NFL Radio team this season will be three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith, who will host The SiriusXM Blitz every Thursday at noon ET/9 am PT with Bruce Murray. Smith joins a loaded "quarterbacks room" at SiriusXM.

SiriusXM listeners will also hear seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady on his show, Let's Go!; 2002 NFL MVP Rich Gannon, who also hosts The SiriusXM Blitz on SiriusXM NFL Radio; Super Bowl XXI MVP Phil Simms, who can be heard every Friday on Simms and the Mad Dog on both the SiriusXM NFL Radio and Mad Dog Sports Radio channels; and veteran signal-callers Jim Miller and Ryan Leaf.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's team also includes Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown, James Lofton and Bill Polian, former NFL executives Mark Dominik, Pat Kirwan, Rick Spielman and Mike Tannenbaum, and former players and coaches including Charles Davis, Leger Douzable, Larry Fitzgerald, Todd Haley, Ryan Harris, Brad Hopkins, Ed McCaffrey, Kirk Morrison, Donald Penn, Max Starks, Robert Turbin, Shane Vereen, Charlie Weis, James White, Solomon Wilcots, Bruce Gradkowski and Matt Simms.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans including Howard Balzer, Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, Steve Cohen, Zig Fracassi, Mike Keith, Dan Leberfeld, Bill Lekas, Rhett Lewis, Alex Marvez, Jade McCarthy, Lance Medow, David Moulton, Bob Papa, Lindsay Rhodes, Amber Theoharis and Steve Torre.

Fans can also search their favourite team's name in the SiriusXM App for additional content from NFL teams including podcasts, coach's shows, player interviews and press conferences.

For more on SiriusXM's NFL programming, a link to the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel and NFL game schedules go to SiriusXM.ca/NFL.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]