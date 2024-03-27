SiriusXM Canada announces coverage for 2024 Major League Baseball season

Former American League MVP Justin Morneau and veteran pitcher Trevor May join the SiriusXM broadcasting team

Baseball fans can catch every regular season and postseason game on SiriusXM in-car and streaming on the SiriusXM app

SiriusXM app to feature dedicated MLB page for easy access to live and upcoming games, interviews and more

TORONTO, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada will offer baseball fans nationwide extensive coverage for the full 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, from Opening Day through the postseason. Subscribers will have access to live play-by-play calls of every game, as well as 24/7 news, talk and expert analysis on the exclusive MLB Network Radio channel (channel 89).

Two former MLB stars – 2006 American League (AL) MVP and four-time All Star Justin Morneau and veteran pitcher Trevor May – have joined the team of hosts on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio channel this season. Every Sunday from 1-4pm ET, May will co-host "Home Plate" along with SiriusXM's Dani Wexelman, while Morneau will make regular appearances on various programs on the channel.

On Opening Day (March 28), SiriusXM host and former general manager Steve Phillips will join Wexelman as they broadcast live from historic Camden Yards, where the Baltimore Orioles will play the Toronto Blue Jays. Coverage starts at 12pm ET.

With SiriusXM's MLB programming, listeners never have to miss a moment of their favourite teams. The SiriusXM app offers 30 play-by-play channels dedicated to streaming the official radio broadcasts of every MLB team, giving fans the choice between the home and visiting team announcers for every game, from Opening Day through the World Series. All 30 MLB play-by-play channels are also available on vehicles equipped with SiriusXM with 360L radios.

SiriusXM's new and improved app will feature a special page dedicated to MLB - sxm.app.link/MLB2024CA - making it easy for listeners to access live and upcoming games and content related to their favourite team.

The 24/7 MLB Network Radio channel will continue to provide the most in-depth audio coverage of the league, with a roster of expert hosts, including former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Trevor May, Justin Morneau, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Perez, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, former manager Kevin Kennedy, national baseball writers Tyler Kepner, and Jon Morosi, as well as Robert Brender, Jenny Cavnar, Mike Ferrin, Dan Graca, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Grant Paulsen, Ed Randall and Dani Wexelman.

MLB Network Radio will also air Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo's MLB Network show, High Heat with Christopher Russo presented by Liberty Mutual, weekday afternoons at 1:00 pm ET as well as simulcasts of additional MLB Network television programming, including the flagship studio show MLB Tonight on weeknights at 7:00 pm ET.

Throughout the season, fans can also hear regularly scheduled interviews with several MLB managers on MLB Network Radio. These include Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Bud Black (Rockies), Matt Quatraro (Royals), Derek Shelton (Pirates), Kevin Cash (Rays), Alex Cora (Red Sox), A.J. Hinch (Tigers), Pedro Grifol (White Sox) and others.

For a schedule of games and where to find them on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/Sports.

