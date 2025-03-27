SiriusXM Canada announces comprehensive coverage, new additions to lineup for 2025 Major League Baseball season

SiriusXM delivers fans live broadcasts of every MLB game, from Opening Day through the postseason

New voices joining MLB Network Radio channel include Fredi Gonzalez, Ryon Healy, Stephen Piscotty, AJ Ramos and Cole Tucker

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 Major League Baseball season gets underway this week and SiriusXM Canada delivers listeners the most comprehensive audio coverage of the league, offering access to every regular season and postseason game from Opening Day through the World Series presented by Capital One, plus daily in-depth talk on the exclusive MLB Network Radio channel, 365 days a year.

SiriusXM has added several new expert voices to MLB Network Radio this season. Fans will hear insight and analysis from former Marlins and Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, and former major league players Stephen Piscotty, Ryon Healy, AJ Ramos and Cole Tucker, who all join the channel as hosts.

They join an MLB Network Radio roster that features former GMs Jim Bowden, Jim Duquette and Steve Phillips, former players David Aardsma, Kevin Frandsen, Chris Gimenez, Jensen Lewis, Trevor May, CJ Nitkowski, Eduardo Pérez, Xavier Scruggs, Ryan Spilborghs and Mike Stanton, and former manager Kevin Kennedy. The channel is also home to shows hosted by national baseball writers Tyler Kepner and Jon Morosi, as well as baseball insiders Robert Brender, Jenny Cavnar, Mike Ferrin, Dan Graca, Jeff Joyce, Jim Memolo, Grant Paulsen, Ed Randall and Dani Wexelman.

SiriusXM and MLB Network also recently announced that MLB Network will simulcast the final hour of SiriusXM's daily morning show, "The Leadoff Spot," which is hosted by Steve Phillips, Xavier Scruggs, and Eduardo Pérez. "The Leadoff Spot" airs live on SiriusXM weekdays from 7 to 10 am ET. MLB Network viewers can watch the show live each morning from 9 to 10am ET as of March 26.

As for the action on the field, with SiriusXM, fans can get every one of their team's 162 regular season games, plus every playoff game, in their cars or anywhere they go with the SiriusXM app.

Additionally, the SiriusXM app features 30 dedicated MLB team pages where fans can find their team's official radio broadcast for each game, plus SiriusXM programming and podcasts that are specifically focused on that team.

For a schedule of MLB games on SiriusXM go to siriusxm.ca/sports.

Throughout the season, fans can also hear regularly scheduled interviews with several MLB managers on MLB Network Radio. These include: Torey Lovullo (Diamondbacks), Matt Quatraro (Royals), Stephen Vogt (Guardians), Ron Washington (Angels), Pat Murphy (Brewers), Rocco Baldelli (Twins), Brandon Hyde (Orioles), Alex Cora (Red Sox), Mark Kotsay (Athletics), Mike Shildt (Padres), Bob Melvin (Giants), Derek Shelton (Pirates), John Schneider (Blue Jays), AJ Hinch (Tigers) and others.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X, on Instagram and on YouTube.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 15 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]