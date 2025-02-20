SiriusXM Canada and the CCMA reveal the eight semi-finalists in the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition

Rising country music stars from across Canada compete for coveted title and $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA), announced the eight semi-finalists advancing in the 2025 Top of the Country competition. The top eight now head into the studio to record original tracks before the competition heats up. Canadian country fans will have a chance to vote for their favourite artists and help decide on the top three. Once selected, the finalists will perform on some of Canada's biggest stages. While the contest offers career-defining opportunities for several talented artists, only one will earn the coveted title of SiriusXM's Top of the Country champion, along with the $25,000 grand prize.

From coast to coast, the 2025 SiriusXM Top of the Country semi-finalists are:

Sully Burrows – Parry Sound, Ontario

Annika Catharina – Deroche, British Columbia

Allison Daniels – Quebec City, Quebec

– Noeline Hofmann – Bow Island, Alberta

– Braden Lam – Halifax, Nova Scotia

– Brettyn Rose – Okotoks, Alberta

Jake Vaadeland – Cut Knife, Saskatchewan

– Mitch Zorn – Kelowna, British Columbia

For more information on the eight semi-finalists, please visit topcountry.siriusxm.ca. High-resolution images of the artists can be found HERE.

"Announcing the eight Top of the Country semi-finalists is always an exciting moment, marking an important milestone in these rising stars' journey toward making their dreams a reality," said Michelle Mearns, SVP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Now in its seventh year, we've seen firsthand how this competition propels Canadian talent and we can't wait to see what this year's artists bring to the studio and soon the stage."

After Canadians vote for their favourites, the three finalists will embark on a summer of showcase opportunities including performing at Lasso Montréal (August 15-16, 2025) and attending the 2025 CMA Fest in Nashville. This year's competition will reach its finale during Country Music Week 2025 in Kelowna in September, where the finalists will perform, and the winner will be announced live on-stage and broadcasted live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171).

"Year after year, we are amazed by the depth of talent that exists in every corner of this country. Initiatives like Top of the Country play a crucial role in discovering and nurturing emerging artists, giving them the platform they need to grow and succeed," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "This group of semi-finalists represents the next wave of incredible Canadian country talent, and we can't wait to see them shine as they take this next career-defining step."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

