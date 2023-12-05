SiriusXM Canada and MusiCounts announce community fund for Canadian youth

SiriusXM celebrates new program by partnering with icon Kardinal Offishall to open the SiriusXM Soundwaves Music Store, gifting free instruments and musical equipment to children in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada today announced a new partnership with MusiCounts, Canada's leading music education charity to launch SiriusXM Soundwaves: A MusiCounts Community Fund. The program is the evolution of the MusiCounts Community Music Program and will help support youth music programs across Canada with grants of up to $20,000 for instruments, equipment and resources provided to community groups or not-for-profit organizations.

To celebrate and bring awareness to the importance of community music making in Canada, SiriusXM is opening the SiriusXM Soundwaves Music Store pop-up in Toronto today, December 5, with renowned Canadian rapper, producer, music executive, TV personality and philanthropist Kardinal Offishall playing host. The Music Store will open to the public between 3:00PM – 6:00PM EST, welcoming youth under the age of 16 to select a free instrument or piece of equipment to support their musical journey and is located at 1604 Queen Street West, Toronto*.

"I've seen firsthand the transformational power of music and it's a thrill for me to be here with SiriusXM and MusiCounts to see kids pick out a brand-new instrument to help them explore their musical self-expression," said Kardinal. "This program is not just about creating artists; it's about nurturing creativity and self-confidence among young people."

This initiative is consistent with SiriusXM Canada's passion for promoting and elevating Canadian artists and emerging talent through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach. SiriusXM Canada is a longstanding supporter of MusiCounts, having donated more than $2 million over the last 15 years, and through the fund will seek to raise awareness of the importance of music education across Canada, and to support and empower youth.

"We are thrilled to celebrate our partnership with MusiCounts and host the SiriusXM Soundwaves Music Store, which aligns with our commitment to support the vibrancy and diversity of Canadian music," said Rob Keen, SVP, Sales, Marketing & CCD, SiriusXM Canada. "Making music and music education programs more accessible at the community level across the country is an investment we are proud to make to develop the next generation of Canadian musical talent."

Kristy Fletcher, President of MusiCounts, shared her enthusiasm for this partnership. "Music has the power to transform the lives of young people, which is why the MusiCounts partnership with SiriusXM is so crucial. Through this partnership, we will be able to support music programs across Canada, ensuring kids who need it most have access to music-making in their communities."

The fund strives to make music education at the community level accessible to youth in need, who wouldn't otherwise have a chance to learn to make music. Community programs often satisfy children's unique needs: cultural representation and celebration, music therapy, language preservation, and more. As funding for music programs continues to decrease across the country, this partnership will help bridge gaps, create opportunities, and make music more accessible to young people across the country.

* All minors must have a parent or legal guardian complete and sign a release form prior to attending the Store. Release forms can be found here and will also be available on-site for parents or legal guardians to complete. Store will be open until 6:00 pm EST or until inventory is depleted.

