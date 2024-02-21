SiriusXM Canada and CCMA announce eight semi-finalists in this year's Top of the Country competition

Canadian country music's rising stars compete for a once-in-a-lifetime experience and $25,000 grand prize

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Eight Canadian country music artists are one step closer to being crowned SiriusXM's Top of the Country winner after SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) unveiled the semi-finalists in this year's competition. The top eight will soon hit the studio, recording original tracks to share with Canadian country music fans, who will then vote on their favourite. The competition will heat up further when the group is narrowed down to the final three, who will vie for the coveted title of SiriusXM's Top of the Country winner and the $25,000 grand prize.

Representing five provinces across Canada, the 2024 semi-finalists are:

Robert Adam – Bonnyville, Alberta

– Alexa Goldie - Kingston, Ontario

- Parker Graye - Orillia, Ontario

- Zach McPhee - Vernon, British Columbia

- Tony Stevens - Surrey, British Columbia

- Trudy - Montreal, Quebec

Mariya Stokes - Stavely, Alberta

- Jade Turner - Misipawistik Cree Nation, Manitoba

For more information about the artists, please visit www.siriusxm.ca/topcountry. High-resolution images of the eight semi-finalists can be accessed HERE.

"Country music has never been more popular than it is right now and the talent of our top eight is some of the best we've seen in the six years we've been holding the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition," said Michelle Mearns, VP of Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "This competition serves as a launching point for home-grown talent and is an opportunity for artists' dreams to be realized. Over the years we've witnessed firsthand the transformative impact it has on careers and are looking forward to what this year's competition brings!"

Following the public's vote for their favourites, the three finalists will travel to Nashville for industry mentorship opportunities, and they'll also have a performance slot at the 2024 CMA Fest. They'll then hit the stage at Lasso Montréal in August, followed by the Top of the Country Finale during Country Music Week in September, where the winner will be crowned. In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, SiriusXM will award both runners-up $10,000. For fans who aren't able to join the excitement in person, the Finale will be broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171).

"The opportunity to celebrate the talent emerging from the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition is something we at the CCMA look forward to year after year," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "This program further supports our ongoing dedication to amplify and support our talented Canadian country music community, and we can't wait to watch this year's semi-finalists embrace all that the competition has to offer."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA stands as a cornerstone of SiriusXM's ongoing mission to spotlight and uplift the finest emerging Canadian musical talents. Through significant financial contributions and its extensive North American reach, SiriusXM continues to provide a premier platform for Canadian artists.

