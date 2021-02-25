SiriusXM announces new political panel show and podcast with Peter Mansbridge

"Good Talk" will air weekly and address the most important and relevant issues facing Canada today.

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today a brand-new show and podcast hosted by Peter Mansbridge. Good Talk will air weekly, beginning Thursday, February 25, at 5:00 p.m. ET on Canada Talks (SiriusXM 167), and will be available immediately following on the SiriusXM App.

The show will include regular panelists Chantal Hébert and Bruce Anderson, in addition to weekly guest panelists, discussing some of the most important and pressing issues facing the country today.

Chantal Hébert is one of the best-known and most respected national political affairs journalists and commentators in Canada. Her columns are seen regularly in the Toronto Star and La Presse. Bruce Anderson is one of Canada's premier public affairs consultants and commentators.

"These are two of the brightest political minds I know," said Peter Mansbridge. "We are extremely fortunate at SiriusXM to have them on board."

"We are very pleased to expand our partnership with Peter to include this exclusive new show and podcast," said John Lewis, Senior Vice-President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "We welcome Chantal, Bruce and all of Peter's Good Talk guests to SiriusXM. In addition, our Canadian listeners can expect to hear more exciting content from Peter and SiriusXM released throughout the year."

If listeners miss Good Talk when it airs at 5:00 p.m. ET, they can tune into the Canada Talks channel to hear a replay of the episode on Sundays at noon ET.

Earlier this month, SiriusXM Canada announced a collaborative relationship with Peter Mansbridge. As of February 1, SiriusXM added Mansbridge's acclaimed show The Bridge to a new, exclusive, and popular podcast line-up. The Bridge reflects on the issues of the day, covering topics such as politics, public health, technology, and more. Listeners can catch every episode of The Bridge with Peter Mansbridge on the SiriusXM app, and when it airs on the Canada Talks channel (167) at noon ET daily. Visit siriusxm.ca/mansbridge to learn more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: SiriusXM Canada contact: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

