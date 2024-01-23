SiriusXM and CCMA launch search for Canada's next country music superstar

SiriusXM Top of the Country competition opens registration, offering a chance at coveted title and epic prizes

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada, in collaboration with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®), proudly announced the kickoff of the 6th annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. Open across Canada, the contest offers incredible mentorship and development opportunities, along with the ultimate prize of being named the 2024 SiriusXM Top of the Country winner and $25,000. The two runners-up will each receive $10,000. Registration is now open to solo artists and groups until February 2 at topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

The competition is renowned for helping to launch the careers of some of Canada's top country music talent including Tyler Joe Miller and SACHA. The 2023 winner, Hailey Benedict, is gearing up for a summer of touring across the country and expressed her gratitude for the transformative experience.

"The SiriusXM Top of the Country competition was an absolute game-changer for my career, helping develop my skills and providing opportunities to reach new audiences and perform on some major stages. The exposure and support I received were truly invaluable, opening many doors for my future and longevity in country music!"

SiriusXM Top of the Country is designed to help build and promote Canadian talent, providing country artists with a unique and memorable journey. Following registration, eight semi-finalists are selected by an expert panel to record in-studio, with the public voting on their favourites. Three finalists will then embark on a summer of showcases including Lasso Montréal (August 16-17) and a performance spot at the 2024 CMA Fest in Nashville, plus mentorship and connection opportunities with key industry players. The competition culminates with the finalists performing at Country Music Week 2024 in Edmonton, with the winner announced live on-stage before appearing on the 2024 CCMA Awards presented by TD broadcast.

"We are thrilled to call on Canadian country music talent to register this year, reaffirming our commitment to discovering and developing exceptional artists in Canada," said Michelle Mearns, Vice President, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "This has become a significant platform for artists to showcase their skills and take their careers to new heights, and we're extremely proud to be able to provide this opportunity."

"We're ecstatic to once again join forces with SiriusXM to bring this incredible competition to life," said Amy Jeninga, President of CCMA. "The CCMA is all about recognizing and celebrating our Canadian country music community, and throughout our ongoing partnership, now in its sixth year, SiriusXM has been a pivotal platform for emerging artists, showcasing the extraordinary depth of talent we have in this genre."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country, in partnership with the CCMA, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA® )

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 CCMA Awards Show presented by TD include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

