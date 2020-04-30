SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Change in Date and Format for its AGM

BURLINGTON, ON, April 30, 2020 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that its Annual General Meeting of Unitholders ("AGM") will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. (ET). The AGM was previously scheduled for May 20, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fund will host its AGM this year via teleconference and webcast from SIR Corp.'s head office at 5360 South Service Road in Burlington, Ontario. Due to current Ontario provincial health guidelines limiting public gatherings to less than five people, unitholders are strongly discouraged from attending this year's AGM in person. Unitholders can email any questions they may have for the Trustees of the Fund and Officers of SIR Corp. in advance of the AGM to [email protected].

The dial-in numbers for the AGM teleconference are 416-764-8659, or toll free 1-888-664-6392. The AGM will be webcast live at: www.sircorp.com/sir-royalty-income-fund/presentations.

An amended Notice of Meeting and Record Date has been filed under the Fund's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Unitholders will be mailed copies of the Fund's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular and a Form of Proxy on May 20, 2020. Unitholders are strongly encouraged to complete and submit their proxies or voting instruction forms, as applicable, well in advance of the AGM. The deadline for voting or receiving proxies in relation to the AGM is 2:00 pm (ET) on June 9, 2020. Full details of the AGM, including the matters on which unitholders will be asked to vote, will be set out in the Fund's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, which will also be available on May 20, 2020 under the Fund's profile on SEDAR and on the Fund's website at www.sircorp.com/sir-royalty-income-fund.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 60 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 38 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 10 locations; and Canyon Creek®, with five locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns two Duke's Refresher® & Bar locations in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that indirectly has interests in the trademarks used by SIR.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856

Related Links

http://www.sircorp.com

